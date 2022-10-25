This holiday is meant to feel dangerous – and people are paying thousands for it

Sophie Dickinson
·9 min read
James Appleton
James Appleton

When Oisin O’Leary first tried to sleep under the island’s jungle canopy, he had to learn to tune out the noises. ‘A small crab moving through dried leaves can sound like a big animal at night,’ he says, ‘and you’ve got to switch off those thoughts.’ The investment-fund manager from London had not been shipwrecked in this remote place – he had paid thousands for the privilege of being deserted.

O’Leary, 33, was a client of the travel company Desert Island Survival, run by former wealth manager Tom Williams. A self proclaimed ‘adventure guy’, Williams, 39, decided to create fantasy trips away from boardrooms and busy commutes. Now, his company takes groups of up to 10 travellers to islands in the Philippines, Panama or Tonga, provides basic training, then leaves them there with not much more than a machete.

The itinerary is daunting in its simplicity: after a night in a luxury hotel, castaways are dropped off on their island of choice. The first days are spent with two instructors, learning to identify edible flora, catch fish and make fire, building shelters from palm leaves and shimmying up trees for fruit. After five days, the instructors sail away, and clients fend for themselves. Three days later, they are whisked back to a hotel to recuperate.

Desert Island Survival - James Appleton
Desert Island Survival - James Appleton

The training period is itself far from Lord of the Flies – bearing more of a resemblance to a ‘fun camping trip’, according to Dustin Illgner, a 30-year-old ecommerce specialist from Kansas. ‘Of course, it’s tough learning new skills, but there are really peaceful moments: looking over the ocean at a sunset with your new friends, and realising there are no buildings, no other people, no distractions, you feel so connected to nature. And even things like spear-fishing, when you’re in a group, feel like an exciting activity.’

Then, as the ‘survival phase’ approaches, ‘You wonder if you’ve really understood everything, and if there’s something you’ve missed. It’s hard not to think about what might happen if you get something wrong.’ Both O’Leary and Illgner had taken part in adventurous getaways before – mountain climbing in Kyrgyzstan; trekking through the Amazon – but this trip, they say, was the ultimate test of endurance. The sense of danger is part of the appeal. The castaway has a long literary history, from tales of missing sailors left to build tiny empires after shipwrecks, to Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe.

We read these stories and imagine that, marooned on a rocky outcrop, we too would survive, becoming romantic heroes in touch with both our humanity and the natural world. Those who join these trips make a bet with themselves, and the rest of us, daring to show that they really are just like Crusoe. So far, there haven’t been any disasters of note, but that may be due to the relative newness of the trips rather than their intrinsic safety. Operators I speak to are keen to stress they would never let the castaways find themselves in any real danger: travellers are seduced by the idea of jeopardy; insurers are not.

Desert Island Survival - James Appleton
Desert Island Survival - James Appleton

For Layla Kyle-Hopkins, 34, the operations manager at Desert Island Survival, this fantasy is the ultimate way to establish a sense of self. ‘We all love to achieve something. It’s that urge to run a mile or do a workout for an adrenalin rush, taken to its extreme.’

Others take the idea even further than Desert Island Survival. Docastaway, founded by eccentric Spanish ‘explorer and entrepreneur’ Alvaro Cerezo, will drop the paying customer on an island for anything between £80 and £330 a night – with no training. And Untold Story, a British travel firm that specialises in bespoke trips, allows clients to ‘reawaken their primal instincts’ with a customisable desert-island experience, starting at £3,500. ‘It ’s now our most-requested trip,’ says cofounder Chris Brunning, 39, clearly slightly bemused by its appeal.

‘We’ve seen a shift from the consumption of luxury goods to the consumption of luxury experiences; people want to outdo each other now. Especially after the pandemic, it’s all about having the most impressive time, rather than the most impressive thing.’

The typical Untold Story castaways are ‘young entrepreneurs or wealthy seniors, often surrounded by yes men in their ordinary lives’, says Brunning. Desert Island Survival sees similar demographics: alphas, careerists, city-dwellers, largely between 35 and 50. Those who book are predominantly male – about 70 per cent – and mostly Brits or other Europeans, or Americans. There are some variations, though: a trip in March had a participant in their 70s.

desert island survival - James Appleton
desert island survival - James Appleton

It’s not just about having a tale to tell to colleagues on the golf course. Clients often want to replicate situations seen on TV shows like Lost. With I’m a Celebrity… returning to our screens next month, there seems to be a particular penchant among English speakers for nature-based challenges – think rainforest camping or gruelling treks – though most of us don’t recreate Bushtucker Trials on our holidays.

For O’Leary, there was a particular thrill in reenacting onscreen ordeals. A one-time contestant on the US survival show Alone was an instructor on his trip. ‘Lucas Miller is someone I look up to quite a lot, and he was there, teaching us,’ says O’Leary, clearly still amazed to have spent time with Miller. ‘The man has an absolute wealth of survival knowledge.’

An obsession with adventure pop culture won’t be enough, though: travellers have to be seriously physically capable. Both Desert Island Survival and Untold Story ask potential castaways about their health, and advise training regimes ahead of the trip.

‘Fitness is obviously the most important criterion,’ says Kyle Hopkins. That, and the ability to pay, of course: prices start at £2,650, not including flights.

desert island survival - James Appleton
desert island survival - James Appleton

One concern facing any island inhabitant is dinner. There’s fish, but catching it requires dexterity and patience – not easy if you’re running off minimal water and no sleep. Illgner is particularly proud of a ‘long, narrow fish’ he managed to catch, which he ingeniously seasoned with ‘sea salt from a dried-up puddle’. Positively gourmet.

And then there are the snails.

These are a prime protein source on the Panamanian island – and that means fire-charred escargots are often the dish du jour. ‘You don’t have much time for hunting when you’re building a shelter and trying to save calories. We just picked up snails and chucked them on the fire, although they are truly disgusting,’ O’Leary says.

Neel Parekh, a 33-year-old start-up founder from California, even found himself bounding through the water after an affable-looking stingray, makeshift spear held aloft. For a man who admits he’s ‘not very nature focused’, the moment marked a turning point. ‘The crazy thing is, this felt completely normal within only two days. Humans have only very recently morphed into computer-screen goblins, and it’s amazing how quickly we become hunter-gatherers again.’

desert island survival - James Appleton
desert island survival - James Appleton

Worse than the food situation for the castaways was the nagging feeling of always being at least slightly dehydrated. For Illgner, this was a surprise. ‘We initially relied on coconuts that had landed on the ground for water,’ he says. ‘It turned out they weren’t super hydrating, and you can’t drink them exclusively because they become oily, and upset your stomach. So we had to get the coconuts from the top of the tree. This required building a mechanism to get a rope around the branches, then attempting to loop it over the coconuts and yank them down. That takes so much energy, and you only get a few coconuts a day.

‘After three and a half days of slight dehydration, I felt so depleted. Even after being home for a week after the trip, I didn’t feel fully rehydrated.’

Despite such physical effects, the trips seem to tap into some primal urge to be alone – and Desert Island Survival even offers the option for travellers to do the isolation period entirely by themselves. But is that the most effective way to find oneself?

Justin Francis, CEO of holiday company Responsible Travel, thinks people looking for a rewarding getaway shouldn’t need to go to such extremes. ‘“Escaping it all” isn’t necessarily about being alone. It’s about experiencing something new to you, and getting out of your comfort zone,’ he says.

desert island survival - James Appleton
desert island survival - James Appleton

More curious island travel that involves engaging with communities could be fulfilling. ‘If the appeal of a “desert island” adventure is about self-sufficiency, there are a huge number of solo adventures designed to contribute as much as possible to the places we visit,’ says Francis. ‘My biggest and best adventures by far have been led by local people, who’ve given me insight into cultures very different from my own.

‘Swapping out a global resort for local homestays, chipping in with community projects and events while on holiday – these can be just as transformational as any extreme activity. Arguably far more so – and incredible fun, too.’

But back in the world of alphas, Kyle-Hopkins believes the primary benefit for her clients is meeting like-minded travellers. And it seems like island life offers a setting for peace, too.

Desert Island Survival - James Appleton
Desert Island Survival - James Appleton

‘It is incredibly positive for your mental health,’ O’Leary says. ‘You don’t have access to phones, or minute-by-minute news, or YouTube videos. You’re getting your hands dirty and getting fresh air, speaking to new people, learning new skills and working with the land. It’s really rewarding.’

Almost every castaway I speak to mentions profound psychological effects: the feeling of confidence after lighting a fire, or the usefulness of having time to ‘deal with themselves’. Pristine beaches and lush jungle might be a draw, but time for reflection seems to be, at least retrospectively, the most significant advantage.

desert island survival - James Appleton
desert island survival - James Appleton

For those considering the trip, open-mindedness is key. ‘If you’re considering it, you’ve already made the decision,’ says O’Leary. And those concerned about the merciless heat, or the creeping noises of a jungle at night, need not worry – Illgner says we’re all ‘capable of way more than we give ourselves credit for’. Pass the snails.

Essentials

Desert Island Survival trips start at £2,650 for 10 days. Untold Story offers customisable trips. Responsible Travel offers various island adventures, including island-hopping in the Maldives

Do thrill-inducing experiences appeal to you? Share your thoughts in the comments section below

Latest Stories

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • 5 best active Canadian NFL players

    The NFL is ripe with Canadian talent these days. Here are the best of the best.

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Taylor Hall scores in overtime as Bruins beat Wild 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, who had stopped eight shots in OT with the Wild playing most of the extra period short-handed. Pastrnak scored his fourth goal of the season and Nick Foligno and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 5-1-0 under new coach Jim

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Nunavik's 1st permanent skate park provides tumbles, laughs, outlet for kids

    Around 4 p.m. every day in Inukjuak, Que., there is a mad rush toward a shipping container in town. Precious cargo is inside: skateboards, roller blades and protective equipment. Kids of all ages scamper inside as the doors are unlocked, to be the first of the day to roll down the smooth concrete of the Inuit village's brand new skate park. "I knew it was going to be used a lot but it's being used even more than I thought," said Caroline Gleason, the teacher who led the project to get a skate pa

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri