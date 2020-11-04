Why are people losing their heads over a black Anne Boleyn?

Poor Anne Boleyn has had a rough go of it. She was married to Henry VIII, a wife-killing tyrant whose legs were covered with pus-filled boils. And, after failing to give her husband a son, she was beheaded on spurious treason charges. Then, to add insult to injury, Boleyn was stuck with a horrible reputation for the next few centuries.

And she is still ruffling feathers from beyond the grave. Henry VIII’s second wife is the subject of a new Channel 5 series; she is to be played by the black British actor Jodie Turner-Smith. Predictably, racists are losing their heads over it. (I’d wager many of the same people who think a black woman shouldn’t play a white historical figure have zero issues with Jesus being routinely portrayed as a white guy.)

I’m sure Turner-Smith will make a brilliant Boleyn but, to be clear, I don’t think there’s anything particularly progressive about the casting decision. There is, I think, a widespread misconception that “diversity” means plugging non-white talent into white stories and spaces. What’s far more important is diversifying the sorts of stories that we tell. Boleyn’s story is fascinating but it’s also very familiar. Meanwhile, there are plenty of non-white queens with beguilingly bloody backstories that few people know about.

Take Ranavalona I, the Queen of Madagascar from 1828 to 1861, for example. She cut ties with European powers, staged coups and murdered people with poisonous nuts. I’d watch that show. Or Queen Arwa (no idea why that example came to mind), who ruled Yemen from 1067 until 1138. She reportedly avenged her father-in-law’s murder by luring his killer into a trap and sticking his head on a pole. I’d watch that show, too. So while a black Boleyn is brill, the moral of this story is that we need even more diverse screen queens.

• Arwa Mahdawi is a Guardian columnist