What extreme heat can do to your body – and how to stay safe

Sarah Newey
·8 min read
A man lies in the sun at Primrose Hill, in London, Britain - Peter Nicholls/REUTERS
A man lies in the sun at Primrose Hill, in London, Britain - Peter Nicholls/REUTERS

Heatwaves generally conjure thoughts of lazy afternoons pottering in the garden, lounging by the sea or on the hunt for ice cream. But there’s a darker side to record temperatures: heat kills.

The Met Office issued the first ever national red alert for heat in July, with further high temperatures in August, while the UK Health Security Agency has warned “illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, not just in high-risk groups”.

It’s not an empty threat. Excess death figures show that 1,634 people died due to heat in 2021, during what was a “fairly unremarkable” summer in terms of temperature. In 2020, when the mercury hit 37.8 degrees celsius, the toll reached 2,556.

Experts say the current prolonged heatwave – especially the “tropical nights” where temperatures remain above 20 degrees – could be even more deadly.

“The risk now is far bigger, as this period where we’re going to have over a week of temperatures in the high 20s and 30s is exceptional,” said Bob Ward, director of policy and communications at the London School of Economics’ Grantham Research Institute for Climate Change. “I’m afraid we’ll probably be seeing a high number of deaths across the whole of Europe, and it could well approach what we saw in 2003.”

A burnt house at Mouta on July 15, 2022 in Alvaiazere, Portugal - Octavio Passos/Getty Images
A burnt house at Mouta on July 15, 2022 in Alvaiazere, Portugal - Octavio Passos/Getty Images

That year, sweltering temperatures spanned the continent between June and August, and an estimated 70,000 people, mostly elderly, died – more than 15,000 in France alone. It caused many governments, including the UK, to create heatwave plans to tackle hot spells in future.

But how do people actually die from heat, who is most at risk – and how do you protect yourself?

The health dangers associated with high temperatures are split into two main stages, said Martin Berry, chief paramedic officer at St John’s Ambulance. Many of us will have experienced the first: heat exhaustion.

“You start to feel quite dizzy, have excessive thirst and become quite sweaty,” he said. “It’s usually a sign that you’ve been out in the sun too long, or exerted yourself and your body temperature has increased too high.”

This isn’t normally serious, as long as you can get out of the heat and cool down. But if you don’t and your body temperature continues to rise, you enter the heat stroke danger zone. And at this stage your system struggles to self regulate, and the situation can deteriorate rapidly.

An old wheel is exposed on the riverbed at low tide in the Carew River which runs alongside Carew Castle on July 11, 2022 in Pembrokeshire, Wales - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
An old wheel is exposed on the riverbed at low tide in the Carew River which runs alongside Carew Castle on July 11, 2022 in Pembrokeshire, Wales - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

“Problems really begin when your core temperature reaches the 40 degrees celsius level,” said Mr Berry. “One of the signs you see is that blood vessels start to expand, which means blood pressure starts to drop and less blood is delivered to primary organs. So they’re getting less fuel – less oxygen and sugar – and that will have an impact on normal bodily functions.”

The brain, which is “responsible for all the safeguarding mechanisms that keep us cool”, is particularly hard hit, and starts to misfire as it can no longer process the glucose it needs to function effectively. People also become red, warm to touch, confused and may lose consciousness. Their ability to sweat is also hindered – a problem as this helps the body cool down.

“At this point it’s a medical emergency,” said Mr Berry. “Sometimes a lack of glucose and oxygen to the brain can push someone into seizures… and the body’s normal regulation – things like the heart rhythm – become ineffective.”

“It’s like when a laptop gets too hot, it starts to do all sorts of weird and wonderful things,” he added. “The part of the heart that regulates normal rhythms starts to become too fast, too slow, or a combination of both. That irregularity can end up triggering cardiac arrest, where the heart cannot pump effectively – and that is immediately life threatening.”

In most cases of heat-related deaths, it is a cardiac arrest that proves fatal. But strokes are also common, especially if someone becomes severely dehydrated.

“When your body temperature rises and rises, your system starts to go into a vicious circle – you get cardiac insufficient, brain insufficient, and there aren’t enough fluids,” said Dr Bharat Pankhania, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School.

“If you haven’t kept hydrated, your blood gets sticky, and that sticky blood forms clots. If they form in what we call end terminal arteries – the heart, brain, gut – then that part of the organ starts to die. That’s a stroke.”

According to the World Health Organization, deaths and hospitalisations related to heat “can occur extremely rapidly (same day), or have a lagged effect (several days later)”. The agency added that even a small divergence from average seasonal temperatures can have a major impact, while extreme changes can also worsen pre existing chronic conditions, such as diabetes.

A man swims in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 meters above ground between two apartment buildings, during hot weather in Nine Elms, central London - Victoria Jones/PA
A man swims in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 meters above ground between two apartment buildings, during hot weather in Nine Elms, central London - Victoria Jones/PA

The elderly and young children are most susceptible to heat, experts added. According to the UKHSA, nearly 90 per cent of the 1,634 heat related deaths in 2021 were among those older than 65. Experts fear that many of these people died quietly at home.

“At the extremes of age – so therefore this applies to little babies and elderly people – the thermal regulatory system is not as finely tuned as it should be,” said Dr Pankhania. “The biggest trouble is that this system doesn’t send the elderly the signals that they’re getting hot and need to do something about it – so their core temperature rises, then rises again.”

Mr Berry added that the elderly also have less body fluids stored up as a backup, which means “they get into the heat stroke window more quickly, as there’s less of a buffer when they get dehydrated”. They may also be on medications, such as blood pressure tablets, which have an impact – while it is “vital that they take them, it just means they need to be more aware to prevent dehydration”.

So how do you stay safe in the heat? Dr Pankhania said the best approach is to prevent heat exhaustion or stroke in the first place. Drink plenty of water, draw the curtains, open windows, avoid strenuous exercise, wear light clothing, stay out of the sun – and keep a close eye on young children, as well as elderly relatives or neighbours.

If someone does show signs of overheating, slowly up their fluid intake, use a rehydration sachet and take it easy. A very cold shower or fan can actually be a bad idea, said Dr Pankhania – it cools down the skin but closes the pores, making it harder for the body to cool down internally.

Instead, Mr Berry recommended dowsing a towel, bed sheet or clothing in cool water and putting it over an individual’s chest. If the situation isn’t improving, especially if someone is struggling to breath and rapidly losing consciousness, call an ambulance. Medics can help cool someone’s internal temperature by carefully administering fluids directly into the circulating blood supply.

But in the long term, experts warn that Brits are going to have to become far better at preparing for and dealing with the heat.

According to a Met Office study into extreme heat, the chance of the maximum daily temperature exceeding 35C somewhere across the UK has already risen from once every 15 years in the middle of the 20th century, to once every five years now. Meanwhile a modelling report from the London School of Hygiene in 2014 estimated that, by 2050, heat-related deaths in the UK will rise by 257 per cent.

A man sits behind a wind-break on the beach on July 15, 2022 in Deal, Kent - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
A man sits behind a wind-break on the beach on July 15, 2022 in Deal, Kent - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

“As a nation we need more planning and preparedness for severe climate conditions,” said Dr Chris Papadopoulos, a lecturer in public health at the University of Bedfordshire. “The best response to threats to public health is always prevention.”

Mr Ward added that the UK’s heatwave plan is “not fit for purpose”, referring to a recent review of the strategy which found that it was overly focused on “warning and informing”, rather than providing planning and material help.

As well as preparing for increased pressure on the health system, Mr Ward said ventilation needs to be improved on public transport, while temperature limits for those who work outside should be introduced.

And alongside improving insulation in houses to protect against the cold, buildings should be retrofitted to prepare for the heat – adding elements such as shutters to keep out the heat.

“The big danger to those who are vulnerable is overheating in their homes,” Mr Ward said. He added that heatwaves should be named, much like severe storms, to raise their profile.

“We need to start thinking of high temperatures as a natural disaster,” he added. “If we had 100 people dying during flooding, we’d describe it as a natural disaster. Heatwaves clearly are, too – and preventable ones.”

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Serena Williams leaves women's tennis in good hands after last stand in Toronto

    If this week was any indication, Williams is leaving women’s tennis in good hands, with two generations clearly inspired by her impact on and off the court.

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Russia's Medvedev focusing on the positives after being forced to skip Wimbledon

    MONTREAL — There's a blank space in the nationality column beside Daniil Medvedev's name on the drawsheet at the National Bank Open. The Russian flag is also missing from the Moscow native's bio on the ATP Tour website. It's simply the new normal for the world No. 1 and his compatriots, who had to skip Wimbledon last month because of the Grand Slam tournament's ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. Both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour have allowed players from the two countri

  • Police reopen investigation into sexual assault allegation against Olympiques players

    QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its "full co-operation" to Quebec City's police department. Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room