Why People Aren't Going To Follow The Three-Tier Lockdown Rules

In March, there was a sense that “we’re all in this together”. We stayed home under the national lockdown because really, it seemed like the only option.

But now, as a range of different regional restrictions are placed on our lives through the three-tier system, some of us may feel less inclined to follow the rules than we did previously.

The nation is feeling variously “hopeless”, “angry”, “frustrated” and “exasperated” at the introduction of the system – according to HuffPost’s How Are You Feeling? project, which has been inviting readers to share their experience of the pandemic via this online form.

April Groen, from Woodbridge, Suffolk, is among the hundreds who’ve been in touch. She said she’s struggling to stay optimistic, now that she’s banned from visiting her daughter in Newcastle. “The hardest thing is having gone through seven months of this,” she said, ”[but] we haven’t actually achieved anything and we seem to be at the start again.”

This sense of lockdown déjà vu will inevitably test our resolve for rule following, says psychologist Dr Tara Quinn-Cirillo.

“Although we can’t ignore the science behind a tiered system, we also need to recognise the psychological processes that may occur with such a system being imposed,” she tells HuffPost UK . “Any layered system may create feelings of being ‘scolded’ if in a higher tier.”

The perception of being “punished” may spur some to rebel against the rules, says Dr Quinn-Cirillo, as human beings are programmed to believe that good behaviour will be rewarded – but we have not been “rewarded” for sticking to the first lockdown.

“Throughout our childhood, in many cultures we are rewarded for adhering to rules, such a praise for being polite or waiting in a queue nicely....

