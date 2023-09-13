Why should pensioners suffer while striking civil servants get bonuses?

Twelve million people could receive a smaller increase in their state pension than expected next year if the Government tweaks the triple lock - Yui Mok/PA

SIR – Tweaking the triple lock would mean that pensioners lose up to £74 a year (report, September 13).

Meanwhile, the NHS and Civil Service have received unusually high increases in bonuses due to strikes. How come the increase in pensions is seen as unaffordable, whereas public-sector bonuses are not?

In the private sector, bonuses are awarded for productivity. What improvements in performance have been identified to merit the NHS and Civil Service rewards?

Barry Kruger

Harrow, Middlesex

SIR – If working people do not like their salary level or find it eroded because of inflation, then they can take industrial action to try to remedy the situation, as we have seen over the past 12 months. Pensioners can do nothing, and are at the complete mercy of whoever is in government.

David Wilson

Cottingham, East Yorkshire

SIR – If inflation is high one year and wages catch up the next, it does not seem reasonable for pensioners to get the benefit of both.

The intention of the triple lock was to protect the state pension against inflation while allowing recipients to benefit when increasing national prosperity was reflected in rising wages. It should be possible to come up with a formula that maintains those principles, without unintended consequences.

Julian Gall

Godalming, Surrey

SIR – It should be remembered that the personal allowance has been frozen by the Chancellor until 2028. This means that any pensioner (and everyone else) in receipt of more than £12,570 per annum can expect the extra income to be taxed. A case of the Government giving with one hand and taking back with the other.

Janet Heath

Thrussington, Leicestershire

SIR – Do those who claim the triple lock is unsustainable believe that eroding it to a pittance is acceptable?

Gavin Roebuck

London N1

SIR – While some claim that the triple lock is unaffordable – or worse, that it is evidence of the greed of “Boomers” – I have seen almost no discussion of what sum would represent a reasonable level of state pension that would achieve the original aim of the triple lock.

I am therefore interested to see that a trial of universal basic income in England will use a payment level of £1,600 per month (not means-tested). It follows a trial in Wales involving 18-year-olds leaving the care system, who were also paid at this rate.

I do not advocate a universal basic income but clearly the triple lock has a very long way to run before the state pension will reach these heady levels.

Jim Watts

Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire

Seeing a GP

SIR – Your report, “One in six GP visits are not necessary, say health chiefs” (September 12), contains the worrying suggestion that patients with chest pain, palpitations or vomiting could be referred to a nurse practitioner, rather than a GP. As a former GP of 34 years standing, I disagree.

An adult with chest pain might be having a heart attack; a patient with palpitations may have atrial fibrillation; and a vomiting patient may have intestinal obstruction. All these need to be considered before the patient is referred to a nurse practitioner. Such symptoms might have an innocent aetiology, but it could be disastrous to assume that.

Furthermore, a 2.5 per cent reduction in “unnecessary consultations” (whatever they are) is insignificant. Patients consult for a variety of reasons and only careful explanation and education, in a consultation, will enable them to cope with their own problems.

Dr Rob Caird

Greywell, Hampshire

SIR – Earlier this summer I began to develop unmistakeable symptoms of a hernia. When I rang the local surgery the receptionist refused to allow me to either see or speak to a doctor, instead passing me on to a practice nurse who, after a rather cursory examination, assured me I didn’t have a hernia.

The symptoms rapidly worsened and became excruciatingly painful, so I rang the surgery again. This time I was told I couldn’t see a doctor for another week. In desperation I contacted a private GP. I was examined and the diagnosis confirmed within 24 hours; the following day I saw a surgeon, and the necessary operation was scheduled.

We all acknowledge that GPs are under pressure (though perhaps it might help if fewer worked part-time). But the answer is self-evidently not to allow unqualified receptionists and under-qualified nurses to act as a barrier between patient and doctor.

Roger White

Sherborne, Dorset

Terrorists’ rights

SIR – While I was pleased to see Ben Wallace voicing his frustration that human rights laws are being used to protect terrorists, (report, September 13), regrettably the problem is not new.

My own experience of holding senior command appointments in the UK, Iraq and Afghanistan between 2003 and 2009 was that known murderers of British soldiers could neither be processed nationally, nor handed over to the local law-enforcement and justice systems, because of obstacles created by human rights laws and treaties.

Successive defence secretaries and attorney generals have struggled with this issue, but none found a solution. As Mr Wallace says, adapting the European Convention on Human Right in light of contemporary threats could resolve this problem, but given its current record on actually doing anything, as opposed to promising to do something, I have no expectation that the current Government will resolve this in its dying days.

Lt Gen Sir James Dutton (retd)

Sherborne, Dorset

A chef’s strict diet

SIR – I was very sorry to hear about the death of chef Nico Ladenis (Obituaries, September 12).

I remember a note on the menu of one of his restaurants which probably would not go down very well today: “Nico regrets that this restaurant is not suitable for vegetarians.”

Keith Pittis

Chislehurst, Kent

Mordaunt’s ships

SIR – Congratulations to Penny Mordaunt on her work to enable the building of three multi-purpose ships, at no cost to the taxpayer, to promote British business and replace the role of the Royal Yacht Britannia (report, September 13). It is very welcome to see a politician being so patriotic, enterprising and positive.

Sandra Jones

Old Cleeve, Somerset

SIR – I can’t help thinking that the proposed vessels look just like cross-Channel ferries. Can’t we have something a bit more elegant, please?

Kate Graeme-Cook

Brixham, Devon

Punitive vet fees

SIR – We recently needed to use an out-of-hours vet service (Letters, September 13) on a Sunday evening.

The consultation fee was £310. A scan was offered for £1,000, but we declined. Two days later our local vet did the scan for £126 with a consultation fee of £50. Responsible pet owners appear to be easy meat, especially for the companies taking over individual businesses.

Geoff and Marian Dinkele

Abbotts Ann, Hampshire

SIR – I felt that the cost of veterinary treatment was almost mitigated when I telephoned our practice recently to ask for an appointment, to which the response was: “Yes, of course – can you come later this morning?”

Wendy Farrington

Kendal, Cumbria

Picking up the thread

SIR – I picked up my never-ending knitting and was puzzled to find I had left off a long while ago in the middle of a row. I finally recalled that I had been knitting when Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced last September. I stopped, then forgot about it.

I remember where I was when John F Kennedy died. The late Queen’s death has had the same seismic impact.

Rosemary Cormack

Redbourn, Hertfordshire

SIR – With regard to the query from Caroline Levy-Cooper (Letters, September 12), I am happy to report that I have made the Coronation quiche (or flan, as I prefer to call it) many times this summer to general approbation. It has been a sure-fire staple. I have also made Coronation chicken – delicious, but a bit fiddly.

Marilyn Farndell

Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire

The car is the key to saving our high streets

The Kitchen and Things local hardware store, on Newmarket's High Street, Suffolk, UK - Kumar Sriskandan/Alamy

SIR – Living in a small American town in the 1970s, I witnessed how it rejuvenated its Main Street after the advent of out-of-town shopping malls had caused it to become a desert (Letters, September 12).

It simply provided easy access for cars and free short-term parking. As a result, new shops replaced those that had been boarded up, and the locals returned.

The shops could not compete with the malls but artisan enterprises such as a baker, café and hardware store appeared as well as a microbrewery and bar (my favourite). When we left after seven years, Main Street had become a thriving local community.

We returned to Leatherhead, which had been pedestrianised in our absence, and had just been voted the UK’s worst high street. It still is.

If we want our high streets to thrive, we need to embrace the car, instead of demonising it.

Alan Belk

Leatherhead, Surrey

Alternative ways to spread Christmas cheer

SIR – As an alternative to Royal Mail for the delivery of Christmas cards (Letters, September 12), might I suggest the following?

Last year, I sent 12 cards for my mother, which came to £14.40. As they were all posted locally, I could have delivered them in person for £5 worth of petrol, the cost of which could be offset by a mince pie at each destination (and, if there’s a designated driver, a glass of sherry).

Tony Sidonio

Preston, Lancashire

SIR – My answer to the card problem is to tot up the cost of cards and postage and donate that amount to charity.

I then email Christmas greetings via a spoof family newsletter, which I aim to make entertaining rather than boringly truthful.

Mike Fleet

Purley, Surrey

SIR – We are going to ask the grandchildren to submit a Christmas-themed card or drawing. The best will be photographed and scanned, and our friends will receive it attached to a jolly email.

The friends who remain outside of the technological revolution will receive a card as usual – probably by second-class post. The money saved will be given to a suitable charity.

P M A Smeeth

London SW19

SIR – Our local church in Dartmouth, St Saviour’s, became a centre for the distribution of cards at Christmas.

For a small donation, cards were left for collection by parishioners. The scheme worked well and could perhaps be extended to other churches.

Teddy Cranmer

Dartmouth, Devon

