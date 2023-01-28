Why pension savers could miss out on their share of £800m

Charlotte Gifford
·5 min read
tax returns
tax returns

A stealth tax grab by the Conservatives means millions more people are being caught by higher rates of tax. But there is a silver lining.

Soaring inflation and frozen tax thresholds will force 1.5 million taxpayers into paying higher rates of tax over the next five years, according to forecasts by HM Revenue & Customs. But paying a higher rate of tax allows savers to claim a bumper boost to their pension – and there is still time to do it.

Pension contributions are automatically given an uplift based on the saver’s income tax rate. But for personal pensions only the basic rate of 20pc is automatically added.

This means that higher-rate and ­additional-rate taxpayers must claim the remaining 20pc or 25pc relief themselves by completing a tax return. Nearly 3.5 million people have yet to complete their 2021-22 return, which must be filed by Jan 31.

Pension companies warn that huge numbers of ­higher-rate taxpayers are missing out on the relief due by failing to notify HMRC. As much as £811m in higher-rate tax relief could be unclaimed, investment firm Quilter estimated.

Jon Greer, of Quilter, says: “These figures illustrate quite how much money is being missed out on by ­higher-rate and ­additional-rate taxpayers. Although there is very little time left to file a self-­assessment form, doing so could put significant sums back in your pocket and ensure that you make full use of the benefits of the tax rules.”

A higher-rate taxpayer who contributed £2,000 to their pension could get back £500 from HMRC by including it on their tax return.

The bigger the contribution, the more substantial the saving. A ­higher-rate taxpayer who made a pension contribution of £10,000 in 2021‑22 would be able to get back £2,500 from the taxman, while an ­additional-rate taxpayer would get £3,125.

Andrew Tully, of the pension firm Canada Life, says this “hugely valuable” relief needs to be more widely publicised.
“Fifteen years ago higher rates of tax affected a much smaller number of people. But many millions more will enter the ­higher-rate tax bracket in future,” he says. “This issue is going to become much bigger.”

He adds that workers who earned between £50,000 and £100,000 were most at risk of missing out because once taxpayers earned more than £100,000 it was more likely that HMRC would write to them to remind them to fill in a tax return.

“People are generally reluctant to volunteer to do a tax return,” he says. “But the frozen allowances mean many more will have seen their income rise above £50,000 in recent years.”

Another reason savers are often caught out, he says, is that they have moved from an occupational pension to a personal pension.

Occupational pension schemes operate a “net pay” system by which ­higher-rate tax relief is automatically applied; personal pensions use a “relief at source” system.

“The fact the two systems work differently doesn’t help,” Tully says.

There are also some workplace pension schemes, called “group personal pensions”, which use the “relief at source” system, so the relief will need to be claimed via a tax return. Tully urges savers to check how their pension scheme applies tax relief to see if they need to make a claim.

Almost £12bn was paid into personal pensions in 2020‑21, according to HMRC, with the average individual contribution £1,700.

Income tax relief on individual contributions to “relief at source” schemes was £3.9bn. Thousands of savers may have missed out on the relief, but the good news is they can still make a claim for previous years. Taxpayers have four years to claim tax relief from HMRC, so some could backdate claims as far back as 2018‑19.

This could make for a huge tax saving. A ­higher-rate taxpayer who had paid £2,000 a year into their private pension for the past four years could claim back £2,000 on their tax return this year.

To make a claim for backdated tax relief, contact HMRC directly. Greer says the claim has to be made within four years of the end of the tax year being claimed for. HMRC will expect you to show evidence of your income for the relevant years, Tully says.

Once a claim for tax relief has been processed, HMRC will usually adjust the saver’s tax code in order to pay them; otherwise it may send a cheque.

Savers can contribute up to £40,000 a year into their pension. Any more than this and they will be hit by the annual allowance and will pay tax on the excess contributions. Whether a saver has exceeded the annual allowance does not affect their entitlement to tax relief.

Many of us will face higher tax bills in the coming years, which is why it is crucial taxpayers understand the benefits of pension tax relief and how to claim it, Greer says.

“Because income tax thresholds are frozen until 2027‑28, more people will find themselves becoming ­higher-rate taxpayers,” he adds.

“They may not feel much richer as inflation erodes their buying power and they will need to pay more tax. So ensuring that you are making the most of pension tax relief becomes even more important.”

Latest Stories

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • How would Jakob Poeltl fit alongside Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes?

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Canada's Devin Gibson looking to make mark in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    Hurt hands are nothing new to Devin Gibson. It comes with the territory for a bare-knuckle fighter. "Fourth and fifth round, it's just really tough to want to punch the head," said the 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., known as The Canadian Assassin. Gibson (2-0-0) takes on American Albert Inclan (0-1-0) on Friday at BKFC 35 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While the five-foot-six Gibson normally competes at the flyweight non-title weight of 126 pounds -- cutting down from around 145 pounds -- the fight will

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Disrespected no more, Bengals prepare to face Chiefs again

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals went into Buffalo feeling disrespected and played their most complete game of the season. With tickets on sale last week for a potential neutral-site Buffalo-Kansas City AFC championship game, the Bengals came into a snowstorm and dominated the second-seeded Bills. Cincinnati's 27-10 win — its 10th in a row — sets up a rematch with Patrick Mahomes and the top-seeded Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday. The Bengals are peaking in the playoffs again,

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews

    TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who won at Scotiabank Arena with fans in attendance for the first time since October 2018. Tim Stutzle added two assists. William Nylander and Joey Anderso

  • Johnny Gaudreau comes back to Calgary's Saddledome as a Blue Jacket

    CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau returned to the NHL city that accelerated him to league stardom for the first time since he left. A Calgary Flame his first eight seasons of professional hockey out of Boston College, the left-winger stepped back onto Saddledome ice Monday in Columbus Blue Jackets colours. His Blue Jackets teammates gave Gaudreau a taste of what he might expect at night in his first game back in Calgary by booing him when he touched the puck in the morning skate. "It was funny," Gaudrea

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd

  • NHL notebook: Offensively challenged New York Islanders searching for answers

    Mathew Barzal paused before beginning his answer. He then took a few more seconds to collect his thoughts. "Tough question," Barzal responded when asked about the New York Islanders' offensive struggles. "It's hard to explain." The talented winger attempted another run at it moments later. "Honestly hard to explain," he said. "I don't know. I don't know ... I honestly don't know. "We're trying." And not getting very far. The Islanders were comfortably in a playoff position Dec. 9, tied on points

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak with 3-2 victory in OT

    EDMONTON — The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t look like a last-place team taking on the hottest squad in the league on Wednesday night. Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Oilers to end Edmonton’s longest winning streak of the NHL season. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. “It’s one of the best feelings to get an OT winner. Th

  • Bucks get Antetokounmpo and Middleton back against Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton in their lineup together for the first time in more than a month. Both forwards played the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Antetokounmpo had missed five straight games with a sore left knee. Middleton hadn’t played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee. Milwaukee selected Antetokounmpo No. 15 overall a decade ago. The native of Greece was the NBA's Most Improved Player award in hi

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.