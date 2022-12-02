Why Penn State could be heading to the Rose Bowl ahead of Ohio State

Less than a week ago it seemed that Penn State was destined to play in the Cotton Bowl. Every projection we tracked this season had the Nittany Lions heading there after their win over Michigan State. Now, just a few days later, it seems more likely than not that it won’t be the case.

It seems like it would be a shock if Penn State went somewhere other than the Rose Bowl. There have already been numerous reports that the Rose Bowl would consider taking Penn State over Ohio State if the Buckeyes miss the playoff. The bowl is able to do that because it does not have to take the highest ranked Big Ten team and can make the decision based on what is best for the bowl and the matchup.

That, along with the report that the Buckeyes have made the request that the Rose Bowl takes Penn State instead and the ones that the Rose Bowl is considering doing just that, makes it seem fairly likely that Penn State will be headed to Pasadena for a Rose Bowl matchup with a Pac-12 team. The Cotton Bowl is still technically an option if the Rose Bowl still decides on the Buckeyes, but that seems unlikely at this point.

Unsurprisingly, most of the bowl projections have begun to shift in that direction too.

While things are heading in that direction, it’s still possible for Penn State’s likely destination to shift. Either way, an answer is set to come soon, with the official announcement on New Year’s Six bowls coming Sunday after the College Football Playoff participants are determined.