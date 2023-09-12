Why Paul Simon was drawn to artist Charlie Mackesy: ‘I thought, has he got the right person?’

Paul Simon in 2022 - Getty

They have 16 Grammys, an Oscar, a Bafta, two Brit awards and an Emmy between them. Now one of the world’s most revered singer-songwriters Paul Simon and British artist Charlie Mackesy have joined forces for an exhibition in London following the release of Simon’s latest album.

Seven Psalms – Illustrated by Charlie Mackesy is a collection of seven artworks by the British artist inspired by Simon’s 15th studio album, which came out in May. The style of the illustrations will be familiar to fans of Mackesy’s bestselling book and Oscar-winning film The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse. The free exhibition, in Mayfair’s Frieze gallery, opens on September 13 and lasts for two weeks.

Speaking at the London launch Simon said that he emailed Mackesy, who he’d never met, once he’d finished recording the album and said it would be interesting to see what images he’d come up with. “The idea of another artist, especially one you admire, integrating their art with your own is a really interesting idea as it’s going to produce a hybrid that you’ve never seen before. So the opportunity for something to be new and exciting is there,” said Simon, 81. “Of course it could not work. But in this case I think it really did.”

Mackesy, a lifelong Simon fan, was initially taken aback by the approach. “I thought, ‘Has he got the right person? Is this really Paul Simon?’” said the 60-year-old.

“What was lovely was that Paul said ‘I’d be very interested to see how you’d respond.’ Which was great as there was no brief. So I just put [the album] on continuously – loop, loop, loop, loop - and made tea and was getting to know the ideas and questions. Then I’d take the dog out, and I’d work out what remained and what had stayed [with me from the album],” said Mackesy.

The pair communicated remotely. They would speak at length on the phone and Mackesy would email his sketches over. The album deals with questions of faith and mortality, and these are reflected in Mackesy’s artworks.

The exhibition’s preview on Tuesday marked the first time that they’d met in person. Mackesy, himself no stranger to fame having won an Oscar and a Bafta, occasionally appeared starstruck at the launch. He said that he used to sketch pictures to Simon’s music as a child. “When I was a boy I remember drawing things listening to his music. There was one song, Kathy’s Song, and played it over and over again, and drew horses to it,” Mackesy said. “I remember a week just obsessing about that song.”

Simon explained that he recently lost the hearing in his left ear and so “probably” won’t be able to perform live again because “when there at drums or electric guitars I can’t hear enough of myself to be able to feel that I’m making music.” However he later said that he is meeting with two guitarists next week to see if his hearing will allow him to work with them. “And if that works I will try to then add the percussion and [other] instruments to the piece. And then if that works it’s possible that I can do the Seven Psalms as a live performance. Maybe,” said Simon.

The pair didn’t rule out working together again. “We were just taking about beginning to do something and seeing what the hybrid might become. It would be different from this process,” said Simon. “I have written one song since Seven Psalms. I can send it to you, Charlie, and we could begin and see what happens.”

Seven Psalms – Illustrated by Charlie Mackesy runs at the Frieze gallery on London’s Cork Street from September 13-27

