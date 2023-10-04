Why Patrick Mahomes’ first pass — aimed at a Jets defender — worked so well for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs went to a bread-and-butter play on their first pass — a 16-yard completion from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce — in Sunday’s 23-20 victory over the New York Jets.

In this video, KC Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — examine the details you probably missed from watching the pass on TV.

Some highlights include deft route-running from Kelce, an assist from Kadarius Toney and Mahomes throwing at a Jets defender on purpose ... while fully knowing he couldn’t make a play on the ball.