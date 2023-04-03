Why the party isn't over yet for Sanna Marin

Sanna Marin has conceded defeat in Finland's parliamentary elections after a close-fought contest - Sergei Grits/AP

Sanna Marin may have been defeated in Finland’s elections, but the party isn’t over for the glamorous yet polarising prime minister.

A Feminist icon of Europe’s centre-Left, Ms Marin will not be able to stay on as prime minister after her Social Democrats came third in Sunday’s vote.

But she still may be able to form a coalition government with Petteri Orpo, the centre-Right leader of the victorious National Coalition Party.

The election was very tight, and up to the last moment the three major parties were more or less neck and neck.

The final results were just as close, with Mr Orpo winning 20.8 per cent of the vote. The Finns Party, a Eurosceptic anti-immigrant hard-Right group, won a record 20.1 per cent.

Ms Marin, 37, secured 19.9 per cent of the vote in a country with a history of turfing out incumbent parties with crushing defeats.

Ms Marin reacts as she watches the election results come in - Sergei Grits/AP

Despite the furore over the leaked videos of her dancing and drinking last year, she managed to increase the number of seats won by her Social Democrats.

Ms Marin, one of an influential wave of young female leaders when she took office in 2019, has won international plaudits for taking Finland into Nato.

But her insistence that Finland must spend its ways out of debt and interest rate crisis saw her lose to the fiscally conservative Mr Orpo.

The Finns Party secured their strongest ever showing in an election and will have first claim to be Mr Orpo’s partners in a Right-wing coalition.

Like the National Coalition Party, they back austerity measures and cuts to public spending when Finland’s public debt is at an eye-watering 71 per cent of GDP.

But there are significant differences between the National Coalition Party and the Finns on issues including the EU and immigration.

The Finns have long called for a Brexit-style exit from the EU, which they now claim is only a long-term goal. “Fixit” would be anathema to the cautious and pro-EU Mr Orpo.

Sanna Marin, Petteri Orpo, and Riika Purra in Helsinki on Sunday - Roni Rekomaa/Bloomberg

The populists have demanded a tough crackdown on immigration, but Mr Orpo sees it as vital for economic growth.

Riikka Purra, its leader, has worked hard to detoxify the party, but some of its polarising members remain loose cannons in Finland’s raging culture wars.

Mr Orpo, a pragmatist, may prefer to build a grand coalition with Ms Marin’s Social Democrats, a safer pair of hands and far more experienced in government.

Ms Marin is no fan of conservatives and has ruled out a coalition with the Finns. On Sunday night she said she planned to remain in Finnish politics, amid speculation she could be tempted by an international role elsewhere.

If she can bring herself to enter a coalition with Mr Orpo, with whom she shares similar policies on the EU and Nato, she can expect to be deputy prime minister.

Given the scale of the economic crisis, keeping her party in government would be no mean achievement and could tide her over until next year’s European Parliament elections.

Ms Marin is being tipped to run as the EU socialists’ candidate for European Commission president in that vote.

It may turn out that Sunday’s elections were not Ms Marin’s last dance after all.