Why partisan politics keeps 14 million hungry children from getting the food they need

Every day, 14 million children go hungry in the United States. Much has been written about the cracks in the federal safety net that COVID-19 has exposed. Not nearly enough attention has been paid to the rapid rise in child hunger.

Before the pandemic, low-income children got half of their calories from school meals. With many schools closed for in-person learning and high unemployment, COVID-19 has driven children's food insecurity (defined as lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life) to the highest level in decades.

Many approaches are being used to try to address the rise in child hunger, but none is sufficient. And key changes that could help millions of kids get food are caught up in partisan politics.

The numbers are tragic.

COVID-19 has doubled the percent of households with children who are food insecure from 14% to 28%. As with so many of COVID-19’s impacts, Black and brown populations are most affected.

At the same time, 2.5 million additional children have fallen below the poverty line since May.

Food insecurity has both immediate and long-term consequences. Kids suffering from food insecurity are twice as likely to be in fair or poor health and are more likely to be hospitalized. They are more likely to experience developmental issues, such as deficiencies in motor skills, social skills and memory.

Food insecurity experienced in first grade — even when corrected by third grade — still carries negative consequences into fifth grade. The effects of food insecurity extend beyond the school years, leading to higher health care costs and poor job readiness as adults.

Food stamp sign in Baltimore More

For decades, schools have been key to combatting child hunger through the national school lunch and breakfast programs. Before the pandemic, almost 30 million children — more than 50% of school-age children — received free or reduced price meals.

Now, with 74% of the countries’ 100 largest districts starting the school year remotely, the critical question is how many children who need school meals are receiving them?

Certainly, schools are trying. There have been heroic and innovative efforts to provide meals to children during the pandemic. In Baltimore, meal delivery sites have been placed in central locations like apartment buildings or churches. In South Carolina, meals are provided along school bus routes. In New York City, more than 400 “grab-and-go” locations have been set up at schools in all five boroughs, and meals are also delivered to homes.

But participation rates are low. In nine weeks in the spring, 1.15 billion school meals were missed, which is particularly concerning because the need has grown during the economic downturn. By another estimate, only about 15% of low-income households with children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals are getting them.

Despite the efforts schools and cities are making, it is extremely difficult to replace the built-in meal delivery system of in-person schooling.

Some progress is being made. One important policy is the federal Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer program, which allows states to provide families with benefits they can use to buy groceries to replace the meals their children missed at school.