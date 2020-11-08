Why the pandemic is pushing young tenants out of their tiny rentals in Toronto's core

In a 450-square-foot condo, the only place Stephen Tyson was able to put his desk was right beside his bed.

Before COVID-19, it seemed like a good idea to trade living space for downtown Toronto's many amenities. But after? Not so much.

"You can't enjoy the restaurants; there's not that social interaction and energy ... It doesn't really make sense paying a lot of money for a shoe box when you don't get to use the benefits of Toronto," said Tyson.

So when the pandemic hit, working and sleeping in the same room got old quickly, and he opted to leave Toronto's Liberty Village for a unit more than twice the size in Hamilton. Not only has he gained a spare room for a designated home office, Tyson says he has more peace of mind knowing that he's saving about $400 a month.

He's not the only one re-evaluating his home situation. In the wake of COVID-19, real estate experts say more and more people are leaving prime Toronto neighbourhoods in search of more space. Some are even opting to buy homes as far away as Muskoka, since being close to the office doesn't matter much anymore as they're working from home.

More rental choices, better rental prices

The exodus is one of the reasons why there are more rental units on the market, real estate experts say.

New third quarter numbers from the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) show there are now 113 per cent more units available for lease on the market than in the third quarter of last year, when there were 16,350 units up for rent.

Now there are nearly 35,000 available in the Greater Toronto Area.

View photos Evan Mitsui/CBC More

Most renters now have their pick of units, says Corey Ash, a real estate agent with North Group who has been focusing on rental properties for the last two years.

"Landlords are giving incentives; they're offering tenants one month free," said Ash. "Last year, I'd be going into bidding wars for my clients."

The smaller 500-square-foot units are also getting harder to rent. Ash says two-bedroom condos and apartments are more appealing since people are looking for the extra space.

"Clients are finding two-bedrooms for a little more than what they would have paid for a nice one-bedroom last year," said Ash.

Real estate agent Ivana Rezo says one-bedroom units are still moving on the market, but only if they're on the bigger side and have something extra to offer like a view, storage or a large outdoor space. The ones that don't are staying on the market for months at a time.

Prices have also gone down for one-bedroom units across the city. TREB's numbers show that this time last year, the average one-bedroom was going for $2,262, whereas now they're renting for $2,012.

View photos Ivana Rezo More

Story continues