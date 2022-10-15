Why a pair of crystal-covered boots should be your party season go-to

(Imaxtree)

It was around this time last year that I wrote a piece championing the power of the party boot as a super fun (and infinitely more practical for bar-to-bar stomping) alternative to the stiletto.

I know in fashion we are meant to keep telling you to buy new stuff, but another party season has rolled around and I am once again about to extoll the night out-boosting powers of a good party boot. Only this season we’re getting more specific: if you’re yet to buy your after-dark dancing boots, might I suggest you plump for an absolutely OTT diamante disco pair?

Saint Laurent’s insanely fabulous crystal-covered fishnet knee-highs are responsible, at least in some part, for triggering the trend. They hit stores in December last year and have since been unfurling their way up the legs of some of the fash pack’s favourite influencers. At £2430, Saint Laurent’s shiners are probably definitely too good for your office Christmas party, but are an incredibly cool way to add edge to a simple black cocktail dress should you have a fabulous event you’re readying for. Reiss does a great and very comfortable interpretation for a much more approachable sum of £278 — it’s worth noting they fit quite wide on the calf.

The Saint Laurent boot isn’t the only zinger in town. Influencer royalty Tamara Kalinic quite literally stopped traffic at London fashion week in September when she crossed the road outside the Erdem show wearing a pair of dazzling Jimmy Choo diamante knee high boots in aqua blue. Paired with a simple monochrome look, Tamara let the boots do the walking and the talking – and hundreds of street style photographers swarmed to pap their brilliance. While her Choos will set you back a hefty £7k, cult favourite label Paris Texas has a similar pair for £1,100. Not exactly a credit crunch purchase, but fabulous none the less.

