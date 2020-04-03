Why OXO's Pour-Over Coffee Maker Is My Favorite Way to Brew

Photo credit: OXO

Problem: I prefer pour-over coffee, but making a cup with a traditional dripper is way too complicated for my daily routine.

Solution: OXO Brew Single Serve Pour-Over Coffee Maker isn't fussy at all, and it makes a perfect cup every time.

I’m an admitted caffeine addict with a shamefully hefty arsenal of coffee makers and products, but I swear, they're all good for different uses. My Keurig K-Mini is a lifesaver for mornings when I have little time to spare, the Steeped Sachets are great for quick brewing on the go, and my Nespresso machine frequently comes to my rescue when I need an instant jolt.

But if I have a few extra minutes to make myself a cup, there's one coffee maker I'd use above all the rest. The OXO Pour-Over Coffee Maker isn't quite as simple as pressing a button and walking away, but it brews a tasty batch of pour-over coffee with minimal steps and a superior taste.

This dripper's uncomplicated aesthetic and durable plastic build help negate the highbrow reputation typically associated with pour-over coffee, making it much more approachable for the average home-brewer.

At first glance, its lower chamber looks just like the Hairo V60, one of the most popular pour-over coffee makers on the market, featuring a teacup-shaped dripper that sits directly over your mug. But the OXO coffee dripper has something that its more costly competitor does not: It comes with a covered, clear reservoir with measurement markings, so you don't have to bust out a food scale to sufficiently fill up your cup.



To make a great morning pour, start by lining your dripper with a #2 cone filter. Your coffee maker will come with 10, so you can get brewing the second you open up the box. I like to pre-wet my filter to flush out any lingering papery flavors that may alter the taste of my coffee. Then add fresh grounds. Your dripper comes with a handy brewing guide, so you can always measure the correct proportion of grounds according to the amount of water you desire.

Instead of pouring water directly over the grounds (as you would with a Hario) simply top the OXO Pour-Over Coffee Dripper with the water reservoir, fill to your desired number of ounces, cover, and walk away! Four small holes at the bottom of the reservoir will slowly drip to evenly disperse piping-hot water over the coffee grounds. This ensures a precise percolation, giving the water more time to brew and draw out rich flavors. It also helps ensure that every cup you brew with it is as perfect as the last.

Just like the brewing process, clean up is quick and easy. All you have to do is toss the used filter and send your dripper for a spin in the dishwasher. It stacks and stores compactly in a drawer or cabinet, leaving a minimal footprint and taking up zero counter space (unlike a clunky coffee maker).

Ready to stop babysitting your coffee and get on with your morning routine? I suggest swapping your tedious, multistep pour-over process and giving this OXO model a try for more flavorful coffee with out the finicky extras!

