Why Oxford biotech needs more than a shot in the arm to survive

Radcliffe Camera Oxford university

Months before Oxford science was thrust into the global spotlight for its groundbreaking Covid-19 vaccine work, entrepreneurs and researchers in the city were already being flooded by a wave of cash.

“There’s now a sufficient flywheel effect,” Lord Drayson, the Labour peer and then-boss of Oxford AI healthcare company Sensyne Health, said. “If one particular provider of capital is unable to invest in companies, that is already being replaced by others.”

In the months to follow, that would only become more true. As Oxford researchers took centre-stage for vaccine development, investors came flocking to find the next major breakthrough, prompting a record £1.4bn to be funnelled into start-ups formed out of the university.

More broadly, last year the biotech boom was in full swing, with a 60pc spike in public and private fundraisings for companies in the sector.

Now, however, the tide appears to be turning. Insiders say easy money is no longer so readily available. The situation “is pretty brutal out there”, notes one start-up founder.

Even Lord Drayson’s Sensyne Health, once a darling of Oxford innovation, recently found itself on the brink of collapse. Three of its shareholders ultimately agreed to a rescue deal in April, after it warned it was “unlikely to be able to continue to trade” without a loan. For other backers of the business, which included NHS trusts, the deal meant their holding was effectively wiped out.

It isn’t alone: there are echoes across both the public and private market.

Dr Sam Williams, managing partner of life sciences at IP Group, says the situation is “exactly what you expect when you’ve gone through a very heavy bull market, which we’ve had in biotech. In fact, biotechs had almost a golden decade from about 2011 to 2021.”

Oxford science park - Richard Tugwell / Alamy Stock Photo

In part, this has been justified by the huge scientific leaps made in cancer and immunotherapy, and vaccine developments. “But even with all that, I’d say prices have definitely got ahead of them, and very speculative assets managed to float and raise money,” he says.

Story continues

“What we’re seeing is a typical correction and when you have a correction, there is bound to be less enthusiasm or more caution among those who are writing a cheque, whether for the public biotechs or private biotechs.”

UK biotechs attracted £730m in venture capital in the first half of this year, compared to £1.4bn last year, according to a study by the BioIndustry Association. These businesses raised £28m in listings this first half, compared to £646m last year.

“It is ahead of 2018, 2019, 2020, so it’s still going strong, but there are clearly headwinds,” says Dr Martin Turner, head of policy and public affairs at the BioIndustry Association.

With Nasdaq investors more risk averse than ever and an IPO there looking hugely difficult, “that makes venture capitalists nervous, it means that the route to exit is going to be more difficult”,” Turner says. “Since the public markets have some impact on how you value private companies, the conditions aren’t great for fundraising in general.”

In Oxford, bosses are discovering that investors are looking for real proof points, signs of revenue growth and controlling costs. “Last year companies were able to raise on just a vision and still get big valuations,” one founder says.

Still, there are some companies still managing to land major funding rounds. Omass Therapeutics in April raised £75m, while fellow Oxford start-up MiroBio last week secured another £80m.

“The thing is, the best companies still attract significant interest,” says Katya Smirnyagina, senior partner of Life Sciences at Oxford Science Enterprises. “We have some companies that are better than others in our portfolio. And some companies are simply having an easier time raising money than others.”

The tough situation is even more pronounced on the public markets, where a spate of biotech companies have flocked over the past two years. For them, the global stock market rout has hit hard.

Oxford Nanopore’s share price has almost halved since floating in London last autumn with a valuation of £3.4bn. Vaccitech, the Oxford-based company which was involved in the Covid jab development, is down 65pc from its April 2021 debut in the US.

Oxford Nanopore - Oxford Nanopore

“The US markets have taken an absolute beating,” says Clive Dix, chief executive of London-listed C4X Discovery. In London, he says the problems run deeper.

“The whole situation makes it very difficult to make your share price grow because there aren’t those long-term investors here. You get people coming in with a very short-term view. The Aim market, I’d say, is on its knees as a market for biotech.”

Likely problems for companies hit by falling share prices include share options granted to staff going underwater, to risks of a staff exodus and dwindling investor appetite to invest more cash. Those which look most at risk of struggling are biotech companies “who have an interesting, but complex, business model,” Dix says.

A company like Sensyne, he says, is a good example. “They were still in a proof of concept stage, and that would have made it very hard to raise money in a hard market.”

Lord Drayson’s “flywheel effect” that picked up during the pandemic years seems to have changed gear. And all Oxford’s brightest start-ups can do is hope they don’t stall.