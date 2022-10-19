Why The Owl Service is the strangest children’s TV show ever made

Tom Fordy
Francis Wallis, Gillian Hills and Michael Holden - Shutterstock
Francis Wallis, Gillian Hills and Michael Holden - Shutterstock

In December 1969, something truly strange awaited children at Sunday teatimes: the eight-part adaptation of Alan Garner’s The Owl Service.

Produced by Granada and scripted by Garner himself, the landmark (if sometimes forgotten) kids’ drama now looks oddly off-kilter – an experimental, nerve-rattling series about a trio of youngsters in the Welsh wilds who are haunted by an ancient myth.

It’s essentially a folk horror tale – dressed up with 1960s Carnaby Street fashion and simmering with adolescent lust. There’s magic, mysticism, and a ghostly motorcyclist in those Welsh mountains.

Tim Worthington – a writer and classic TV expert – has described The Owl Service as being “the closest that you will find to a progressive rock album on television”. Indeed, one mother wrote a letter of complaint to Alan Garner. She was worried about what effects The Owl Service might have on her “clean, healthy, fun-loving kids who are not sex-mad sophisticates”.

Something of a myth itself – little-seen since its last TV broadcast in 1987 – The Owl Service has now been remastered for an all-new Blu-ray. And Alan Garner, was shortlisted for this year's Booker Prize. Just turned 88, he's the oldest writer to ever be shortlisted for the award.

The Owl Service was Granada’s first major serial to be made on-film, on-location, and in full colour – though due to industrial action over the jump to colour, it was broadcast in black and white when first shown between December 1969 and February 1970.

Though a deeply unusual series for its family-friendly slot – and a first-of-its-kind in terms of influencing future kids’ TV – Tim Worthington points to other productions: ITV’s The Tyrant King, about three kids who adventure between London landmarks (“It was very close but without that mysticism,” says Worthington. It doesn’t go quite as far.”). Also, a BBC Schools radio production of eerie poems about the changing of the seasons. “It was a bit en vogue to credit children with some intelligence,” says Worthington, who provides a commentary for the new Blu-ray.

Granada was also producing offbeat programming, from a documentary about The Doors to gritty crime drama Big Breadwinner Hog, starring Peter Egan. “In the first episode, Egan throws acid in a gangster’s face!” says Worthington. “There were so many complaints they nearly almost pulled the series” Especially odd, with 50-plus years’ hindsight, was a supernatural Coronation Street spinoff, Turn Out the Lights, starring Arthur Lowe. “Granada did all these strange things,” says Tim Worthington. “I think The Owl Service came out of that – it slotted into what Granada was doing.”

Behind the scenes of Gillian Hills in The Owl Service - Shutterstock
The Owl Service was very much a product of its cultural moment, too. “The Sixties has been boiled down to the satire boom, Sgt Pepper’s, and the miniskirt,” says Worthington. “But suddenly in the Sixties, mass media gets much bigger. There’s this new BBC arts channel. There are more radio stations. There are hours to fill. You start getting weird European films on late at night – psychedelic prog bands in the charts. The avant garde art scene in London was getting bigger. That spilled out in all directions.”

In 1968, the BBC had serialised Edith Nesbit’s prim, turn-of-the-century novel The Railway Children for the third time. Granada, however, turned to a more contemporary source. Alan Garner’s novel, The Owl Service, was first published in 1967 and won the Carnegie Medal for children’s fiction. Granada invited Garner to write the series himself, while Garner’s friend, Peter Plummer, would direct and produce. Plummer knew the story; he had visited Garner while he was writing the novel.

In the story, Alison and Roger – awkward step brother and sister – holiday at a remote Welsh manor with their newly-married parents. Along with the housekeeper’s son, Gwyn, they find an old dinner service that features a pattern that can be interpreted as either flowers or owls. (As a sickly, wartime child, Alan Garner was often isolated and would entertain himself by projecting stories onto the patterns on the walls.)

Thus begins a series of events – strange trances, ranting loons, and spooky photographs – somehow connected to the myth of Blodeuwedd, a woman made of flowers. In the myth, Blodeuwedd is betrothed to mythical Welsh hero Lleu Llaw Gyffes. But Blodeuwedd falls for a human named Gronw Pebr and they plot to kill Lleu. It goes badly: Gronw ends up skewered by Lleu’s spear and Blodeuwedd is turned into owls as a punishment. Roger, Alison, and Gwyn seem destined to play out the tragedy all over again.

Alan Garner (second left) on set filming The Owl Service - Shutterstock
Cast in the three lead roles were Francis Wallis (as Roger), Michael Holden (as Gwyn), and Gillian Hills (as Alison). These youngsters are not your typical Famous Five-style busy-bodies. “In other dramas aimed at children, it was either children you were supposed to be like or children you were told were like you,” says Tim Worthington. “In The Owl Service, mythology happens to them. It’s never entirely clear to me how much actually happens, or whether it’s in their mind. You’re not supposed to aspire to be them, or identify with them.”

As Roger, Francis Wallis is a snivelling irritant – decked out in crummy sandals and disconcertingly short shorts. While Gwyn and Alison brood over each other, apparently reliving the mythic love affair, Roger lingers behind – an attention-starved third wheel still seething at mummy and daddy’s divorce.

Michael Holden’s Gwyn is a smart kid, but from rough stock. He’s at the centre of a class struggle beneath the mysticism. The threat of not escaping his working-class background follows him like an ever-present spectre. To Roger, Gwyn is simply a “clever yobbo.” Roger’s father agrees. “Brains aren’t everything by a long chalk,” he says. “You must have the background.”

(In 1977, Michael Holden was killed, aged just 31, in the Rose and Crown pub in Mayfair. He was hit over the head multiple times with a soda syphon after asking two drunken louts to quieten down. His killer was sentenced to life.)

Gillian Hills was an iconic sex kitten of the moment. As a teenager she starred in teen-ploitation movie, Beat Girl, and appeared in Michelangelo Antonioni’s arthouse hit, Blowup, doing some then-racy full nudity that went uncut by the BBFC.

Hills was also a pop star in France and later an artist.  “She was by chance in some of the lost pivotal movies of the Sixties,” says Tim Worthington. “Pivotal because some of them caused so much trouble. There were attempts originally to promote her as ‘all looks, no brains’ – like there was a lot of the Sixties – but I think she very quickly transcended that.”

'Sex kitten' Gillian Hills - Shutterstock
The Owl Service is still unnerving – even from the first few seconds, thanks to its titles and music. “Harps intercut with revving motorbikes!” laughs Tim Worthington. Keeping things delightfully surreal are the deranged groundskeeper, Huw (Raymond Llewellyn) and Gwyn’s permanently furious mother, Nancy (Dorothy Edwards). Both seem to exist on a different plane of reality – ranting at people who can’t understand what either of them is babbling about. Another curious detail is the absence of Alison’s mother, Margaret – apparently there with the family, but never seen. Alan Garner referred to the character as “an off-stage menace”. She occasionally leaves behind a pair of binoculars after spying on Alison and Gwyn’s mountainside frolicking.

As the episodes roll on it feels increasingly off-balance: unsettling POVs, which seem to turn characters into malevolent forces; up-close in-the-face perspectives; weird reflections and sudden appearances. All of which builds to a feathery, not-sure-what’s-going-on possession sequence.

It’s ground-breaking for children’s television, certainly, though Tim Worthington credits Top of the Pops as the true visual innovator of 1960s TV. “That influence was seeping in,” he says. “The Owl Service pushed it right to the front of the screen. There isn’t a frame wasted.”

Most frightening in The Owl Service is the expanse of countryside: beautiful but untamed – an abyss of unknowingness. “It’s all the creepiest elements of the countryside,” says Worthington. “The idea of the wide-open world being too big for you – like you’d encounter something you didn’t understand, or that made no sense. That’s what really unnerved me about it.”

Alan Garner's book won the Carnegie Medal for children’s fiction
The Owl Service began broadcasting on Sunday December 21 1969. It was popular with critics – “Briskly filmed and no talking down,” said the Observer, “quite a junior cliffhanger” – while Peter Plummer commented on an “extraordinary” response from youngsters. “I only wish I could show you some of their letters,” he told the press at the time.

“It’s easy to put retrospective interpretations on things,” says Worthington. “There’s this idea that putting The Owl Service on children’s television was this weird act of artistic terrorism. But it was made to be a success.”

ITV entered The Owl Service for the Prix Jeunesse, an international award for kids’ TV. “The jury apparently found it too disturbing,” says Worthington. “If you’ve seen European TV from the Sixties, they had a nerve!”

Despite its lavish production, The Owl Service wasn’t broadcast in colour until it was repeated in 1978. By that time, The Owl Service had been a major influence on children’s drama, including series such as The Phoenix and the Carpet in 1976 and Children of the Stones in 1977. Worthington points to The Box of Delights in 1984 as the ultimate end result of The Owl Service’s influence. Interestingly, Garner admitted that one of his biggest influences was an old radio production of The Box of Delights.

Even now, The Owl Service is unrecognisable as a children's drama – like an otherworldly presence. As Tim Worthington says: “The Owl Service has more in common with Blowup than The Railway Children.”

The Owl Service is on Blu-ray now

