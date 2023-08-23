Why all the other candidates will turn on Ron DeSantis

Candidate in the middle: Ron DeSantis and from left, Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy - Daily Telegraph

The first Republican primary debate on Wednesday night effectively fires the starting gun on the 2024 US presidential race.

One candidate has both more to gain or lose than any other when they appear on stage in Milwaukee: Ron DeSantis.

The Florida governor sold himself as the natural successor to Donald Trump’s “MAGA” movement when he launched his White House bid earlier this year.

Riding the crest of a landslide re-election and a string of legislative victories, he drew early interest from voters and donors as a credible alternative to Mr Trump.

But since his botched Twitter campaign launch, his polling numbers have been in almost interminable decline.

The prime-time debate is a final opportunity to reignite his campaign and silence his doubters.

He has to do more than convince Republicans watching at home.

The GOP’s rattled donor class will also be closely scrutinising his appearance amid growing doubts over his star power.

All agree he needs a “breakout moment” to outshine his lacklustre campaign.

The 44-year-old governor has done little to temper expectations – recruiting top Republican debating expert Brett O’Donnell for his preparation – setting a high bar for his performance tonight.

But with Mr Trump staying away, Mr DeSantis has acknowledged he will be the main target for the seven other candidates on stage.

In the words of his campaign manager, James Uthmeier, it is his rivals’ “biggest chance yet to grab headlines by attacking the governor”.

His nearest rival, Vivek Ramaswamy, has already made it clear he is ready to take him on.

“I’m really preparing a lot less than any of the other candidates,” he said in a veiled dig, adding he would not be using “pre-prepped canned attack lines”.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur has come from behind to challenge Mr DeSantis’ second place position in the race.

Mr Ramaswamy, in turn, is likely to face a grilling over his comments around the September 11, 2001 attacks and past inconsistencies on some positions.

Both men will quite literally share centre stage, a reflection of their polling status, according to details released by the Republican National Committee on Tuesday night.

They will be flanked by Mike Pence, 64, the former vice president, and Nikki Haley, 51, the former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador.

Next along will be Tim Scott, 57, the South Carolina senator, and Chris Christie, 60, the former New Jersey governor who will most likely throw punches at both Mr DeSantis and Mr Ramaswamy.

The two lowest polling candidates – North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, 67, and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, 72 – will bookend the stage.

While Mr Trump is absent, the former president and 2024 Republican frontrunner will still loom large over the debate stage.

His indictments are expected to feature in the questioning and Mr Trump is planning to surrender at a jail in Atlanta, Georgia the following day.

The challenge for all eight candidates attending is finding an opportunity to stop Mr Trump from dominating an event he is not even bothering to attend. The former president, meanwhile, is expected to appear in a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be streamed on X (Twitter).

