Why the Order of the Garter is the most exclusive club in the world

The Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest British order of chivalry and the world’s oldest national order of knighthood still in existence, is a highly exclusive club.

It is limited to 24 “Knights” or “Ladies Companion”, in addition to the King and the Prince of Wales (who are “members ex officio”) and “supernumerary members”, including some foreign monarchs and the Royal Knights and Ladies – of which the Duke of York is one.

King Charles’s coronation today is a designated “Collar Day”, meaning members may wear the elaborate regalia and collar that signifies their position (there are 38 this year, mostly religious or saints days). The vestments and accoutrements are certainly distinctive, and include a dark blue velvet mantle with white taffeta lining, a dark red velvet hood and surcoat, a Tudor bonnet with a plume of white ostrich and black heron feathers, a pure gold collar composed of 13 heraldic knots alternating with 13 enamelled medallions, and, of course, a garter.

Until a few decades ago, silken, Tudor-style under-dress was customary, too. We may still see this at the coronation, if the four Knights or Ladies Companion chosen to shield the King with a canopy during the most sacred and solemn part of the service – when the Archbishop of Canterbury anoints the King’s hands, breast and head with holy oil – follow tradition. Otherwise, members tend to wear lounge suits or military uniforms underneath their robes.

It had been reported that the Duke of York was “furious...at not being allowed to wear something he [was] fully entitled to [wear].” Since he was forced to step back from royal duties following a sex abuse scandal, he was blocked from appearing with Queen Elizabeth II in her final appearance at the traditional Garter Day procession in Windsor last June.

However, when he arrived at Westminster Abbey it was immediately clear that the rumours had been wrong.

Founded in 1348 by King Edward III, the Order of the Garter is dedicated to the image and arms of St George, England’s patron saint, and comprises individuals who have held public office, contributed significantly to public life, or served the Sovereign personally. It exists today as the most senior order of knighthood in the British honours system – outranked only by the Victoria Cross and George Cross.

It is an exclusive club, then, and so ancient that various theories are given for its origin and name. The most likely is that the “garter” refers to a fastening on a suit of armour, and doubled as a helpful metaphor for the tight band of brothers that were the original knights – King Edward’s most loyal allies and servants. The least likely is the story of the Countess of Salisbury dancing too vigorously, causing her garter to fall down, and King Edward retrieving it before proclaiming “Honi soit qui mal y pense!” – “Shame on him who thinks ill of it!”, the Order’s Medieval French motto to this day. Garters weren’t even worn by women at that time.

In some ways, membership has become less democratic over the centuries. Strictly limited to the 24 companions, “supernumerary members” and the reigning monarch, members of the Order were once able to nominate new members for the monarch to consider. Since 1860, however, the Sovereign has chosen alone; and since 1946, even without the advice of the government. New appointments are announced on St George’s Day, with the chivalric and installation ceremonies taking place in June at Windsor Castle and St George’s Chapel, on the Monday of Royal Ascot week, known as Garter Day.

It is, of course, a lifetime position, meaning new vacancies rarely pop up on LinkedIn. But nor is it always full: at present there are six free spots. The longest-serving member, bar the King himself, is James Hamilton, the Duke of Abercorn, former Lord Steward of the Household, who was appointed in 1999. The most recent is Sir Tony Blair. Other members include Sir John Major, Baroness Manningham-Buller, the former Director-General of MI5, Lady Mary Peters, Lord Butler of Brockwell and Baroness Amos, who became the first black member when she was appointed last year.

Major and Blair might expect some familiar company at some point. Before Gordon Brown, the late Queen made all but two of her prime ministers Knights or Ladies of the Garter. The exceptions were Harold Macmillan, who declined, and Sir Alec Douglas-Home, who was already a knight of the Order of the Thistle, the Scottish equivalent. If the King wanted to follow suit, he’s certainly not short of former prime ministers to choose from, given there have been four in the last decade.

The Duke of York is one of seven Royal Knights and Ladies Companions. Supernumerary membership was created in 1786 by King George III, when he realised he had so many sons (nine) that the membership cap might become an issue. Prince Andrew joined in 2006, after the Duke of Kent, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra, and before the Earl of Wessex and the Queen Consort. The latter was made a Lady Companion in 2022.

Foreign monarchs have been included as supernumerary members, known as “Stranger Knights and Ladies of the Garter” since Emperor Alexander I of Russia was installed in 1813. Current “strangers” include King Juan Carlos of Spain, Emperor Emeritus Akihito of Japan and the King of the Netherlands. This group are, incidentally, far more likely to be “degraded” by the Sovereign, meaning they are removed from the Order for taking up arms against them. This happened a few times in the 20th century, when monarchs or princes of various nations – Wilhelm II, Franz Joseph, Emperor Hirohito (though he was later restored) – became enemies of the United Kingdom.

