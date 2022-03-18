Find out why Ontario is “A Place to Grow” at Hillary House

·3 min read

Hillary House National Historic Site has been a green oasis in Aurora’s downtown core for generations, but a new travelling exhibition which recently opened at the iconic red-brick building is highlighting just how Ontarians of the past made their gardens grow.

“A Place to Grow” is an initiative of Burlington’s Royal Botanical Gardens highlighting the history of Ontario seed companies which helped the Province to become a leader in both agriculture and horticulture.

The exhibition was developed just prior to the arrival of COVID-19, according to Hillary House curator Kathleen Vahey, with the intention of taking it around the Province, but the pandemic, of course, put up several hurdles before the exhibition could reach Aurora.

“A Place to Grow highlights the history of gardening from 1850 to around 1950 in a Canadian context,” she says. “Some of it talks about agricultural crops that shaped the economic development of the country and the second half talks about ornamental plans that influenced social history.”

The exhibition is open at Hillary House through April 29 and is free with admission to the building and grounds.

Its themes highlight the Aurora Historical Society’s permanent outdoor exhibition, which was launched this past fall using QR codes that allow visitors to scan and find out more about the natural heritage on the Hillary House grounds.

Adding a further local angle to A Place to Grow’s time at Hillary House, Garden Aurora – formally the Aurora Garden and Horticultural Society – has mounted a small exhibition of its own at the National Historic Site.

“We have a small display on the history of Garden Aurora because that seemed to really fit in well if we’re going to be talking about the history of gardening,” says Vahey. “We have some things on display as well borrowed from the Aurora Museum & Archives dating back to the 1920s, which was in Garden Aurora’s early history. It connects so well with the outdoor exhibition we installed last year talking about how the Hillary family used their grounds as well.

“This year has actually been proclaimed the Year of the Garden by the Canadian Garden Council and in the spirit of that, I would like people to take away the history of gardening in Canada as well as the local tie-ins on how the Hillary family used their property, how the Garden and Horticultural Society began, and I hope it will spark an interest in gardening. It has been so relevant during COVID, too – people getting out into their own gardens – but no matter what year it is, gardening can be such a beneficial part of everyone’s life just by being outside and enjoying nature.”

The exhibition is free with admission.

Now that spring is about to, well, spring, a busy season is on the horizon for the Aurora Historical Society and Hillary House.

On Saturday, March 19, the Historical Society will host An Introduction to Cross Stitch Workshop from 1 – 3 p.m., with tickets set at $25 per person

The following week, on Wednesday, March 22, the AHS will host a virtual instalment of its Speaker Series with “Embedded: Two Journalists, A Burlesque Star, & The Expedition to Oust Louis Riel” hosted by Ted Glenn.

Easter is also on their minds with an Easter Egg Decorating Worksop on April 9 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Hillary House. Tickets for this event are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

For more information on these and other upcoming events, visit aurorahs.com.

Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for