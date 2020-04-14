Why Onoff AG’s (ETR:2QU) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we'll look at Onoff AG (ETR:2QU) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Onoff:

0.11 = €924k ÷ (€11m - €2.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Onoff has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Onoff Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Onoff's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.3% average in the IT industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Onoff compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Onoff has an ROCE of 11%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That implies the business has been improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Onoff's past growth compares to other companies.

XTRA:2QU Past Revenue and Net Income April 14th 2020

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Onoff is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Onoff's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Onoff has total assets of €11m and current liabilities of €2.5m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 23% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Onoff's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Onoff could be worth a closer look. There might be better investments than Onoff out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.

