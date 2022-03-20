Why I Only Follow Influencers Who Look Like Me

Habiba Katsha
·6 min read
(Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty Images)
(Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty Images)

When I open Instagram, I see photos of other girls who look like me – and it makes me smile. Before carefully curating my feed, it wasn’t such as positive experience.

Instagram is the app many of us hate to love. I personally can’t upload a picture without looking over it several times, thinking “how does my body look in this?”, “will this get me many likes?”, “what will people think of my face in this?”.

And as perfection has become the standard, body issues amongst young women have also become the norm. Negative body image, eating disorders and low self-esteem have all been linked to social media use.

Overall I’m pretty confident in the way I look, but over the years Instagram has made me question my beauty. I would often ‘compare and despair’ with influencers because I didn’t look like them. Most of the influencers I followed all looked and dressed the same – long hair, preppy fast fashion, with teeny tiny bags.

It made me rethink the way I looked and dressed. I started to dress like the people I followed, but I didn’t feel happy doing so. In fact, I felt more anxious when I was planning outfits because I felt pressure to look a certain way.

So, I decided to unfollow and mute several influencers as a way of finding my own personal style. And this eventually led to me cutting my hair.

Going for the chop was pretty revolutionary. I started to let go of how I should look and started to experiment more with different styles.

Today, I follow a lot of other girls with short hair, and it’s allowed me to see myself rather than trying to see influencers in me. Others have gone one step further, curating their Instagram feeds so they almost exclusively follow people who share their dress size.

Writer Habiba Katsha prioritises following girls with short hair.&#xa0; (Photo: Habiba Katsha)
Writer Habiba Katsha prioritises following girls with short hair. (Photo: Habiba Katsha)

Michaela Lawson, a 27-year-old who is the founder of the Prosperity Project, discovered a noticeable difference within herself when she started following influencers the same size as her.

Growing up, Lawson’s friends were really explicit about their weight issues but she didn’t think that applied to her. It wasn’t until she got older that she realised how her environment affected her relationship with her weight.

“I went to school with very typical skinny white girls who all had thigh gaps. I always felt at that age that I wasn’t good enough but it wasn’t an explicit thought,” she says.

“When I was 17 I remember I had this boyfriend and one day his mum called me ‘thick’ and I took it really badly. My boyfriend and mum saw being thick as a good thing, but I saw it as an insult because of the beauty standards I grew up with.”

Michaela Lawson follows influencers who share her dress size.&#xa0; (Photo: Michaela Lawson)
Michaela Lawson follows influencers who share her dress size. (Photo: Michaela Lawson)

As she became more active on Instagram she became more conscious about the way she looked. “I was following all these people and seeing what I didn’t know at the time were filtered and overly edited pictures. I was looking at their pictures and comparing myself,” she says.

“Does my face look like this? Are my legs long enough? I definitely think it had a significant impact on the way that I viewed things and every picture I posted went through major scrutiny before I uploaded them.”

Her relationship with the online space made her think she couldn’t wear specific clothing items. “They were so many things I felt like I couldn’t wear like, cropped t-shirts, mom jeans, a-line skirts,” she says. “I just didn’t think these things suited me.”

After speaking to a few friends, she discovered that they’d been curating their Instagram feeds and decided to give it a try. “I kind of went through a phase of just unfollowing influencers so that most of the people on my feed were my friends. But it’s actually TikTok that changed everything for me,” she says. “I was seeing more women my size dressing really well and I really wanted to kind of imitate that.”

This was similar for 32-year-old producer Afsa* from Uganda, who says she used to follow a lot of white women on social media because they were the biggest influencers.

“When I was looking for outfit ideas on Pinterest the images that would always pop up were white women. So basically for the longest time I tried to shop like them and expected to look to look like them, but that wasn’t happening so I started to hate my body and clothes,” she says.

“My self-esteem tanked. I didn’t realise that the reason the clothes fit differently was because as I was a Black girl who wasn’t a size 0, so naturally clothes fit and look differently on me.”

Faith, a 21-year-old recruitment consultant from Birmingham, also realised following certain influencers was making her insecure.

“I was following seemingly perfect girls with a perfect life. They had loads of money, clothes, friends,” she says. “It made me insecure because I was nothing like them, because everything they were posting was so aesthetically pleasing and beautiful I started to view them as the standard for beauty, so the model look with the slender frame, [and a] tiny petite ski slope nose.”

Faith made the decision to stop using heat on her hair so she started following influencers who had the same hair texture as her – and everything changed for the better.

“I needed some inspiration for natural hairstyles and I started discovering so many influencers of colour who share my full lips and wide nose,” she says. “Their content shifted my own beauty standards.”

Since curating her feed, Lawson has noticed a huge difference with the way she sees herself. Previously, she used to find it difficult to buy jeans that fit. She thought that specific brands didn’t cater for people like her.

“But I realised that’s actually not true and it was actually just the things I was seeing online that made me feel that,” she says. “I thought I looked bad in mom jeans because they didn’t look the same way they did on other girls online.”

When she started following people who were a similar size to her, she stepped out of her comfort zone and bought clothes she wouldn’t normally buy.

“I went to H&M and found these really nice leather trousers. Never in a million years would I have thought I’d have leather trousers in my wardrobe,” Lawson says.

She’s also found that curating her own feed has enhanced her personal style and boosted her confidence. “I don’t feel restricted with what I want to wear as previously I’d tell myself I can only wear certain items when I lose weight, but I don’t feel that pressure any more,” she says.

Lawson advises anyone to unfollow people who make them feel uncomfortable within themselves, saying: “We should all try to follow less influencers and more people who look like us.”

*Some interviewees chose not to share their surnames

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CF Montreal looking to regain form in crucial Champions League decider

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s ruthless 3-0 dismantling of Santos Laguna in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 was seen a warning shot to every other team in the tournament. It was until now the best iteration of head coach Wilfried Nancy’s possession-based philosophy that focused on ball movement and fluidity in the final third. Montreal has since crashed back to reality in the most brutal way possible, losing their next four, including Saturday's 4-1 rout at the hands of rei

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the hardest defensive assignments

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse reveals that Precious Achiuwa told him he wants the hardest defensive check. Nurse also credits his players for playing through sickness, injury and battling during their five-game road trip. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Olympiques goalie to become 1st woman to start league game in 22 years

    This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades. She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre. "I'm just going to play my game, go save by save, minute by minute and just be me. It's just a hockey game, so I know I'm able to play hockey," she said at a press conference Friday. A woman hasn't played in the

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ovechkin now 3rd on NHL goals list, Caps beat Isles in SO

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 767th goal to pass Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL career list in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Ovechkin’s goal with 4:58 left in the third period gave the Capitals the lead and made him the top European goal-scorer in league history. The longtime Russian captain was surrounded by teammates while he was given a standing ovation by the crowd in the U.S capital that has cheered Ovechkin fo

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Kaprizov scores twice as Wild beat Bruins 4-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Jordan Greenway broke a third-period tie as the Minnesota Wild held on for a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. Ryan Hartman added an empty-netter, his 24th goal of the season, with 4.9 seconds remaining to seal the win. After Minnesota had a few good looks on net during a shift from its third line, Greenway beat a sprawling Jeremy Swayman from the slot at the 7:56 mark of the third. It was Greenway’s sixth goal of the s

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Tkachuk puts up three points, Calgary Flames hand Vancouver Canucks ugly 5-2 loss

    VANCOUVER — Matthew Tkachuk put up three points as the Calgary Flames trounced the Canucks 5-2 in Vancouver on Saturday. Tkachuk had a goal and two assists while Rasmus Andersson added one of each. Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames (38-16-8). The Canucks (30-26-7) replied with goals from Matthew Highmore and Brock Boeser. Dan Vladar made 23 saves for a Flames team that lost 1-0 in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres in Calgary on Friday. Despite playing its s

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Panthers clear cap space by sending Frank Vatrano to Rangers

    What do Bill Zito and the Panthers have up their sleeve after dealing Frank Vatrano to the Rangers?

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.