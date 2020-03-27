Why one P.E.I. store owner wants fundraising and lottery games to stop

A convenience store owner in Alberton, P.E.I., is calling for a ban on community fundraising games and lottery draws until the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Pat Murphy, who runs the Alberton Irving and Kwik-Way, says too many customers are showing up at his store to buy tickets at a time when they should be staying home as much as possible.

"A lot of people are coming in to buy lottery tickets and to sign up for 50-50 draws, when there's probably no need for it," said Murphy. "They're not essential, and it makes for a lot more transactions and opportunities to contract the virus than if those draws weren't happening."

Murphy raised the issue with his Member of Parliament Bobby Morrissey and provincial public health officials.

For Morrissey's part, he said the federal government has no authority to put a stop to either community fundraising games or lottery draws.

That falls upon provincial governments and the regional lottery corporations those provinces own.

'There is a contradiction there'

The Egmont MP said he'd like to see provinces step in and stop draws right across the country.

"On one hand, you have the lotto groups promoting their games of chance, which encourages people to go out and buy tickets, while at the same time you have the chief health officers in each of the provinces encouraging people to stay home," said Morrissey.

"So there is a contradiction here."

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison did say in a news conference earlier this week that "community fundraisers and lotteries should only be done online."

But at this point, that's only a recommendation.

In an email to CBC, the Atlantic Lottery Corporation — which is owned by the four Atlantic provinces — said it has no plans at this point to stop its draws, which can be entered at retail stores or online.

"At this time, we are continuing to offer lottery product sales to our players through our retail partners who remain open and choose to sell lottery," said an ALC spokesperson. "We are encouraging all players to consider their health and the health of others when attending any retailer — or any public area."

Lottery sales 'not an essential service'

Some businesses, including Loblaws, which runs Atlantic Superstores and Shoppers Drug Marts, have decided to stop selling lottery tickets.

A spokesperson for Loblaws said lottery sales are "not an essential service" and that the move to halt sales "helps us control the number of people in our stores and allow us to promote and practice better social distancing."

For Murphy's part, he doesn't think leaving the decision to individual stores solves the issue.

"If I stop, that's just compounding the problem," said Murphy. "If I stop selling them … the next [store] down the line is going to be twice or three times as busy. There'll be lineups and people trying to get into those businesses to sign up."

Murphy adds that a lot of his older customers aren't comfortable entering lotteries online. He says that as long as there's lotteries taking place his customers should have have access to them.

"So the only way to really do it is for government to say 'no these draws aren't allowed to do it until this pandemic is over.'"

