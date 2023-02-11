Why Ollie Lawrence has leap-frogged Manu Tuilagi for England

Ollie Lawrence runs at Manu Tuilagi in training - David Rogers/Getty Images

There are a number of renaissance men enjoying another chance under Steve Borthwick, and Ollie Lawrence must be among the most thankful. The 23-year-old’s first steps into a Test career, shrouded by the gloom of the pandemic, halted before he had a chance to gather impetus.

After a debut in Rome in October 2020, Lawrence picked up two starts in the Autumn Nations Cup and then three more appearances during the ensuing Six Nations. He would feature against the USA in July 2021, and that was it. Lawrence was gone, followed by whispers that his attitude had not impressed Eddie Jones.

Steve Borthwick did not pick Lawrence in his initial Six Nations squad, only calling him up when the severity of Elliot Daly’s injury became clear. Lawrence has subsequently been fast-tracked. The ex-Worcester Warrior, now with Bath and described as “the form centre in the Premiership”, leap-frogged Manu Tuilagi onto the bench to face Scotland. Lawrence is now in the starting side against Italy.

“I try to take people on how I meet them and my experience with them,” Borthwick said on Friday afternoon. “When I started to get to know him [Lawrence] a few weeks ago, I saw a player who is a quiet, humble young man who has been through a really challenging time at a club which no longer exists, then having to move and go into a new environment and new team.”

“He is a quiet, humble, determined lad who is excited about being part of this England team,” Borthwick added. “He is a really talented player who can defend very well and he can pass and distribute. I pick players because of what they can bring and I want them to be themselves and bring their character. I see a player who is immersing himself in it.”

This desire for players to feel comfortable and be themselves feels particularly poignant because Lawrence was so peripheral across his first three England starts, which also came in a midfield featuring Owen Farrell and Henry Slade. As statistician Russ Petty has highlighted, Lawrence accrued seven carries and two passes across 167 minutes against Georgia, Ireland and Scotland between 2020 and 2021.

Borthwick conceded that inside centre has been a tricky position for England, yet pointed out that youngsters are coming through. He has given strong hints that a centre partnership of Dan Kelly and Slade would have been his first choice to begin this Championship. Injuries to both have forced him to adapt and he is thankful that the latter has shaken off a groin complaint. On paper, Lawrence and Slade tick a lot of boxes.

The latter’s return has clearly been the catalyst for splitting up Marcus Smith and Farrell. Slade was praised for his distribution and left-footed kicking, as well as for his “maturity” and “determination”. Borthwick has also discerned a greater “presence” within the squad than he remembered from the Jones era.

Asked about the differences between playing with Farrell, as opposed to Smith, at fly-half, Slade smiled. “Obviously less of the hopping and jumping around,” he replied. “But not masses. You have two slightly different approaches to the attack but both have got very good qualities; both good kickers, good distributors, good talkers.”

Back in 2015, Slade made his debut alongside Sam Burgess and can count 11 different centre partnerships in 36 Test starts: Burgess, Elliot Daly, Jonathan Joseph, Kelly, Farrell, Piers Francis, Lawrence, Alex Lozowski, Joe Marchant, Ben Te’o, Tuilagi. That encapsulates England’s midfield merry-go-round starkly. Lawrence, Slade believes, is a good foil for his own attributes.

“I think it’s similar to how myself and Manu play together,” said Slade, who turns 30 next month. “He’s a very similar player in terms of being a powerful guy who’ll get you over the gain-line. I’m less powerful, but our strengths complement one another.

“We want to use him – and not use him – to manipulate the defence and give ourselves space and time to get the ball to the edges.”

Italy’s backline has looked balanced and dynamic over the past year. England are striving for consistency and cohesion. Just do not pay too much attention to the numbers on their centres’ backs.

“It’ll change depending on what we are doing, where we are trying to attack to,” Slade explained. “Obviously, it’s a little bit of trying to bluff and double-bluff sometimes. We both have different strengths so we’ll be playing to those, potentially trying to get myself on the ball and Ollie carrying off me or whatever it might be. I think we complement each other quite nicely.”