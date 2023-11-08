Here’s Why Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Rose in Q3

The London Company, an investment management company, released “The London Company Large Cap Strategy” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Shares of larger companies performed better as stocks traded lower across the market cap spectrum for the third consecutive quarter, indicating a preference for growth. The fund declined 3.8% (-3.9% net) during the quarter compared to a 3.2% drop in the Russell 1000 Index. Headwinds from stock selection offset a benefit from sector allocation. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

The London Company Large Cap Strategy highlighted stocks like Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) is a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier. On November 7, 2023, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) stock closed at $396.36 per share. One-month return of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was -6.91%, and its shares gained 40.62% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has a market capitalization of $43.309 billion.

The London Company Large Cap Strategy made the following comment about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) - ODFL delivered significant positive performance during Q3 as a large LTL (less-than-truckload) competitor, Yellow Corp., began losing business ahead of a looming strike of its mostly unionized workforce. Yellow eventually filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and ODFL made a bid for its terminal assets. The stock also responded positively as the lingering freight recession and inventory de-stocking showed some possible signs of coming to an end."

