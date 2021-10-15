Why oft-suspended receiver Josh Gordon felt the Kansas City Chiefs were his best fit

At age 22, Josh Gordon broke out as one of the NFL’s brightest young stars, already a league leader in receiving and a fast-riser to being one of the best you-have-to-account-for-him threats in the game.

At 30, Gordon has played in just 64 career games — a mere 37 in the past eight years — because of a slew of suspensions for repeat violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

His talent has offered him yet another chance, this one with the Chiefs, coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Gordon insists he doesn’t feel urgency to make this opportunity stick any more than the last ones, which did not.

But he’s attempting to make a return after his sixth and most recent suspension held him out of the league for more than a year, so there’s certainly some added importance to make this one a success.

And that did play a factor in his decision to sign with the Chiefs last month.

“Kansas City, for an offensive player right now, and the offensive climate we have in the NFL, is a dream destination,” said Gordon, speaking with reporters for the first time since his signing on Sept. 27. “It was an easy decision to make.

“I knew nothing about the city. I just knew there was a good group of guys here. The camaraderie, the family-life environment —when I got here, I knew immediately this was a place that could look out for me, take care of me, and I could reciprocate that back and come in and do my job and make it easy on myself.”

And he did have a decision to make. Gordon said the Seahawks expressed interest in having him return to Seattle, his last stop in 2019 before yet another suspension.

“Seattle obviously was still there. Kansas City came in at the last minute,” Gordon said. “It’s something I’ve been eyeing. If given an opportunity, I’d love to be there. There (were) several other teams, though.

“I think this was just the main one that made the most sense.”

