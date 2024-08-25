Why NWSL-leading 13th goal by KC Current’s Chawinga wasn’t enough against Spirit

The Kansas City Current found little traction against the Washington Spirit’s back line on Sunday afternoon in the nation’s capital.

With the hosts’ defense effective — and their finishing on-point, too — the Spirit sent the Current home with a 4-1 National Women’s Soccer League defeat at Audi Field.

Temwa Chawinga scored Kansas City’s lone goal on a breakaway in the 64th minute. She finished with a right-footed strike from close range for her NWSL-leading and club-record 13th goal of the year. Chawinga has now scored in six straight league matches.

But otherwise this one was all Washington. And KC has now lost two straight league matches after falling to Orlando on July 6.

Spirit midfielder Paige Metayer broke the ice in the ninth minute. Ouleymata Sarr’s goal in the 14th rounded out the first-half scoring; Trinity Rodman (51st) and Leicy Santos (73rd) added on in the second.

Possession was split nearly 50/50, however, and by match’s end, the Current had actually taken more shots than the Spirit. Problem was, not nearly enough of them were on target.

And now the road ahead will remain challenging for the Current. Seven of KC’s final 10 matches will be against clubs currently in position for playoff berths.

With seven wins, five draws and two losses, the Current’s next match will also be on the road. KC visits the North Carolina Courage next Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Current’s next home match is set for Saturday, Sept. 7 against Utah Royals FC at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.

Daniel Sperry covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at sperry.danielkc@gmail.com.