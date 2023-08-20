Why now is the perfect time to downsize

With falling house prices and higher mortgage rates now may not seem the obvious time to downsize. However, the prospect might become more appealing if you were to take a wider look at current economic conditions.

Successive Bank Rate rises are finally being passed on to savers as banks offer higher savings rates on accounts. And rising interest rates mean bonds – including gilts – are once again an attractive investment prospect after years of being out of fashion, which is good news for anyone freeing up cash tied up in a property.

Furthermore, if you plan to help your children or grandchildren with buying a house or making a similar investment, gifting a lump sum now may enable you to reduce inheritance tax further down the line.

Telegraph Money takes you through the considerations if you are thinking of downsizing, and where you can put the proceeds of the sale of your current home to make sure the money works for you.

Is now the right time to downsize?

Even though there may be some financial advantages in the long term, downsizing is a big decision and you need to be sure it is the right choice for you before making the leap.

There are over three million homes with four or more bedrooms owned outright in the UK by the over 50s, according to the latest ONS data. This accounts for £2.2 trillion stored up in property wealth owned by homeowners aged 50 to 64, with over-65s holding £2.6 trillion, according to real estate company Savills.

Many of these houses are simply too big, proving increasingly difficult and expensive to heat and upkeep now the children have moved out.

However, leaving and selling the family home can be tough due to the emotional ties.

Edward Wain-Heapy, director of Hamptons in Horsham, says: “Downsizers tend to have a pretty strict list of prerequisites – they want the best bits of their old house in a smaller property, in some cases a carbon copy on a smaller scale with a smaller garden, which can make the search pretty challenging.

“Bungalows are incredibly sought after and we don’t have many in Horsham, but when they come to market they’re often snapped up by chain-free downsizers purchasing in cash.”

This means that while house prices overall are coming down, smaller properties such as terraced houses and flats are falling at a slower rate than larger homes as demand remains high.

Ian Cook, chartered financial planner at Quilter, said: “Whether or not it is a good time to downsize is really dependent on your personal circumstances. I always discourage clients from worrying too much about the timing of the property market, as your personal circumstances should be the most important drivers of this kind of decision.

“Many people simply want a smaller home as they get older. It gives you the chance to release a tax-free sum of money for retirement because there is no capital gains tax to pay when you sell your main residence.”

Mr Cook also advises against seeing your property as your retirement fund as the illiquid nature of the asset could cause problems if you need funds and are struggling to sell.

“The tax efficient nature of pensions makes them a much better vehicle for funding costs in later life,” he added.

What options do you have for the profits of the sale?

If you do decide to downsize and sell your home, the next question is what should you do with the money?

If you’re in no particular rush to buy your next property straightaway, high savings rates could mean your house proceeds can fund your living situation until you make your next move.

Let’s say you have £1m after selling your family home. Put that in a one-year fixed-term savings account paying 6pc – many of the top accounts pay a little more than this – where interest is paid monthly and can be paid away.

You’ll get an income of £5,000 before tax each month, totalling £60,000 a year. If you’re a higher-rate taxpayer, this monthly income would be reduced to £3,000 – but that’s still enough to cover most rental costs.

When you then find a home you like, perhaps after house prices have continued to dip, you can use the untouched house proceeds to buy it outright.

If you’ve already bought a smaller property and have money left over, a reliable option would be to put the money into your pension fund to boost your savings, or into funds or investment trusts that offer a steady income. However, it may not be possible to do this in one go.

“Releasing equity from your home can give you the funds to top up your retirement planning,” said Paul Emery, divisional director of private clients at St James’s Place.

“However, putting all this into a pension may be difficult given the pension annual allowance limits and the tax relief available will be contingent on your earned income.”

For those with more of a risk appetite, investing up to and into retirement can bring in healthy returns to line your pension. “There is the potential to grow your money as well as receive income. You may want to park some of it on deposit or in a cash Isa to give you a buffer and some rainy day funds,” added Mr Cook.

Cash Isas offer a tax-free way to grow your funds with providers currently increasing the interest rates they offer as they pass on Bank Rate rises to customers.

Stocks and shares Isas also offer a tax-efficient way to invest your funds, making your money go further. However, you can only deposit up to £20,000 into an Isa in each tax year.

Another option is government bonds, known as gilts, that have come back in vogue as rising interest rates have pushed up yields.

On August 17, two-year gilt yields sat at 5.72pc after dipping slightly below 5pc the day before following the news that inflation fell in July to 7.9pc.

However, outside of a tax-efficient wrapper, be aware that returns from investments may be subject to capital gains tax.

“As always tax should be considered, if the funds are not sheltered correctly much of the return can be lost.

“We would always recommend taking advice when investing surplus funds to make sure the investment strategy is directly aligned to your objectives,” said Mr Cook.

Should I use the cash to help family members and avoid inheritance tax?

Another option for your funds once you downsize is to use the cash to help younger family members.

This can be through a cash lump sum as a gift, which may help minimise inheritance tax further down the line. If you go down this route you need to be aware of the annual gifting limit to make sure you are not caught out.

Each tax year you can give up to £3,000 individually or £6,000 as a couple, free of inheritance tax. You can give more, but there may be IHT to pay if you die within seven years of giving the gift.

You can carry any unused annual exemption forward to the next tax year – but only for one tax year. For example, if you and your partner did not use your gifting allowance in the previous tax year, you could gift as much as £12,000 between this tax year from the property proceeds and can then gift a further £6,000 from April 6.

Alternatively, if you are thinking of starting a savings pot for them to use later on, such as on as a deposit for a home, a Junior Isa may be a better way to go.

Junior Isas have a £9,000 annual allowance, but it cannot be carried over. Anyone can pay into these accounts, not just those with parental responsibility. This means that grandparents can contribute, as long as the total stays under the allowance.

What is downsizing tax relief?

One small carve out in the inheritance tax rules relates to passing on property.

If you leave the home to another person in your will, it counts towards the value of the estate, but you increase your nil band rate by £175,000 – reducing the taxable portion of the inheritance.

There may be a concern that by downsizing your property your beneficiaries will lose more to inheritance tax by missing out on the nil increase.

However, most families don’t realise that by using “downsizing relief” the value of a previously owned home can be used to offset IHT. The catch is that the total value of your estate cannot be more than £2.7m.

Other things to consider when downsizing

Stamp duty

As with any house move, downsizing incurs other costs. Stamp duty will need to be paid on the property you are buying if it is worth over £250,000, and more if you owe more than one property.

Buyers who own another residential property will be charged an additional 3pc on top of their base stamp duty rate. However, you do not pay the additional rate if the house you are buying is replacing your main residence that has already been sold.

Or you can apply for a stamp duty refund if you sell your previous primary residence within 36 months. In addition, you will need an estate agent and conveyancing fees on top of any moving costs.

Minding your own costs

Finally, it is important to make sure any help you do provide for your children or grandchildren does not negatively impact your own financial security.

The rising cost of living and later in life care mean that your pension pot may not go as far as you would have hoped. While interest rates on savings are increasing they are failing to keep pace with inflation, putting many at risk of falling short.

It is worth speaking to a financial planner before making any big decisions on gifting money to others to make sure you will still be able to achieve the retirement you want.

