Why not ‘Spare’ a moment for our crossword specials?

Over the past few weeks, most of us will have been thrilled, disgusted or bored by the Duke of Sussex’s autobiography, Spare. If you’ve managed to avoid reading any excerpts, that’s quite an achievement, given how the book’s contents have found their way into every nook and cranny of news, social media and beyond.

It’s made quite the wave, the furthermost ripples of which have found their way into today’s Telegraph puzzles. If you’re somebody who uses brainteasers as a means to break the cycle of doomscrolling seemingly endless bad news, you might want to look away now.

You can find not one but two Spare puzzles on our puzzles website. Mini Crossword 63, one of the latest in our series of fast and furious solving challenges that should take no more than a couple of minutes to complete. Most clues are themed.

You’ll find references to the book, various members of the royal family and even Frogmore Cottage, erstwhile home of Harry and Meghan. Don’t worry if you’ve studiously avoided all of the articles, podcast and television coverage of the book; the beauty of a Mini Crossword is that by solving just one clue, you straightaway get letters to help you find three or four other answers.

If you’re looking for a little less royal drama in your puzzles, Cross Atlantic 63 has just a dusting of information related to Spare. Many of our new Cross Atlantic puzzles, which are US-style crosswords with a distinctive British flavour, take on personalities of their own by having themes running through them.

Past puzzles have incorporated playing cards, people called Brian and even titles of 1980s pop hits spiced up with names of curries. This time, thinking of Spare might help you to the end.

You can find the Mini and the Cross Atlantic on the new Telegraph Puzzles website, along with plenty of other conundrums if you’re looking for an escape from the royal dramatics. With Sudoku, PlusWord and much more, we have lots of great ways to keep you busy over this cold week. It’s definitely more fun than risking frostbite, as Prince Harry knows only too well.

