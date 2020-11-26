Why Is Not Recommended To Drive Without A License Or Expired License
Many people are tempted to get behind the wheel, even if they don't have a license yet or they have it revoked, or expired. However, people driving a vehicle without a license risk losing more things than they can imagine.
The consequences of driving without a license are the following:
High fines. The fines for driving without a license are ranging from $150 to $10,000 for first offenses. Offenders will spend more money on their insurance premiums, possible court costs, vehicle impoundment fees, and more.
Lawyer's fee. Drivers who face jail time because they have been caught driving without a license and have been charged with a criminal offense should consider how much a law firm will cost to represent them in court. It's not cheap to pay a criminal defense lawyer by the hour just to lessen the penalties and charges.
Drivers can add a misdemeanor or a felony to their record. In New York, drivers caught without a license can go to jail for 30 days. In Arizona, driving without a license is a Class I misdemeanor, and drivers caught without a license can get imprisonment for up to six months.
Higher premiums. Not all insurance companies cover high-risk drivers, like drivers caught without a license. Also, the ones that do cover high-risk drivers are extremely expensive.
Vehicle impoundment. In some states, driving while revoked, suspended, or otherwise unlicensed means immediate vehicle impoundment. Besides paying a $100-$500 fine, drivers will also have to pay several hundred dollars to the impound lot. However, in Alaska, drivers caught without a license can lose their cars for good.
Vehicle registration can be revoked. After getting the car back from the impound lot, drivers will also have to make a trip to the local DMV and spend more money to re-register their vehicles.
Prolonged license suspension. In Colorado, drivers who are caught twice driving without a license are no longer allowed to get one for at least three years. In North Carolina, drivers charged with a third offense can face a permanent license suspension.
"Driving without a license is not worth it. Besides facing financial penalties, drivers caught driving without a license can also face jail time..", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.
