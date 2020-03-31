Why We’re Not Keen On Distil plc’s (LON:DIS) 1.9% Return On Capital

Today we'll evaluate Distil plc (LON:DIS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Distil:

0.019 = UK£60k ÷ (UK£3.3m - UK£171k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Distil has an ROCE of 1.9%.

Is Distil's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Distil's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 15% average in the Beverage industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how Distil stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Distil delivered an ROCE of 1.9%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Distil's past growth compares to other companies.

AIM:DIS Past Revenue and Net Income March 31st 2020

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Distil's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Distil has current liabilities of UK£171k and total assets of UK£3.3m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 5.1% of its total assets. With barely any current liabilities, there is minimal impact on Distil's admittedly low ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Distil's ROCE

