Why We’re Not Impressed By ReadyTech Holdings Limited’s (ASX:RDY) 4.5% ROCE

Today we'll look at ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for ReadyTech Holdings:

0.045 = AU$2.7m ÷ (AU$83m - AU$23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, ReadyTech Holdings has an ROCE of 4.5%.

Is ReadyTech Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, ReadyTech Holdings's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 17% average in the Software industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside ReadyTech Holdings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

You can see in the image below how ReadyTech Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ASX:RDY Past Revenue and Net Income June 22nd 2020

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for ReadyTech Holdings.

Do ReadyTech Holdings's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

ReadyTech Holdings has current liabilities of AU$23m and total assets of AU$83m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 27% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.

What We Can Learn From ReadyTech Holdings's ROCE

That's not a bad thing, however ReadyTech Holdings has a weak ROCE and may not be an attractive investment. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

