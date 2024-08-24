Why Nick Saban says his transition from coaching to working with College GameDay is 'hard'

.

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban officially joined the ESPN College GameDay crew on Saturday, and he doesn't seem to be taking the transition from coaching to broadcasting lightly.

As the show traveled to Dublin for the Florida State and Georgia Tech game, Saban lamented how he's previously bemoaned the media voices in the past and how he's now realizing it's a different ballgame at the desk.

"You know, I spent my entire coaching career accosting people who speculate, make predictions and ask hypothetical questions," Saban told his College GameDay co-hosts. "So, now I'm in this world. This is my gig, and it's hard."

"You know, I spent my entire coaching career accosting people who speculate, make predictions, and ask hypothetical questions. Now I'm in this world. This is my gig, and it's hard." - Nick Saban 🏈🎙️😂 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/auCmR5bM9i — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 24, 2024

It'll take Saban some time to acclimate to the sports media landscape, but at least he's self-aware to how he's going to need a transition period as a professional broadcaster.

At least he's not afraid to make news on his first day on the job, like he did with this Florida State admission.

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.

More College Football!

Florida State pulled off a nifty swinging gate trick play after scoring the 2024 season's first touchdown

Nick Saban acknowledged Florida State 'probably' should have made the 2023-24 College Football Playoff

College GameDay: Nick Saban's College Football Playoff predictions and first GameDay picks, including Florida State vs. Georgia Tech

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Why Nick Saban says his transition from coaching to working with College GameDay is 'hard'