Why Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Skipped the 2024 Grammys

Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, made the decision not to attend the 66th annual Grammy Awards tonight. The couple has not made an appearance at the award show since 2020, when the Jonas Brothers were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song “Sucker.”

Jonas did not receive any nominations at this year’s ceremony, so it is not a big surprise that he and Chopra Jonas decided to skip it altogether.

Jonas has been with Chopra Jonas since 2017, and he told Vogue in 2018 that the very first time they met, he got down on one knee. They were attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February 2017 when he saw her walk into the room.

“And I put my drink down, get on one knee—this is in front of like a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud,” Jonas recalled.

Theo Wargo - Getty Images

But before they met in real life, the two had been texting each other for a few months.



“It was Nick who sent the first message,” Chopra Jonas shared.

Jonas slid into her Twitter DMs in 2016 after watching her star in the series Quantico.

“I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” he messaged her. From there, Chopra Jonas gave Jonas her phone number, and the rest is history. By July 2018, they were engaged, and on Dec. 1, 2018, they wed and she officially became Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

