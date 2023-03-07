Why your next fund pick might be a terrible long-term investment

A calendar with money and a pound sign (edit) (1).jpg

Savers are often advised to invest for the long-term in order to achieve the best returns, yet a report has revealed that half of all actively-managed funds have failed to make it past their tenth birthday.

Investors choosing a fund today may find it has ceased to exist in a few years’ time, the investment company Morningstar warned. It found that just 50pc of active managed funds that launched 10 years ago were still around today

Passive funds, which do not have a manager and merely mirror the performance of a country or stock market, had a much higher chance of surviving, at 64pc on average.

Only about 50pc of actively-managed UK "large-cap" funds, covering big British companies, have survived the last 10 years, the firm's analysis showed. However, survivorship rates vary massively depending on the sector. Small-cap and mid-cap sectors have some of the best survival rates overall, with 72pc of actively managed UK mid-cap funds and Eurozone small-cap funds making it to a decade.

James Yardley of investment firm Chelsea Financial Services said: “UK large-cap funds have gone nowhere for 20 years, with the FTSE only recently reaching a new high and getting back above where it was in 2000. By contrast, the FTSE 250 is a multiple of what it was in 2000.”

Over the past decade, 27 of the 36 funds in the UK smaller companies sector outperformed the widely used benchmark index, Numis smaller companies (excluding investment companies).

Rob Morgan of wealth manager Charles Stanley said this was because “relatively little proprietary research is taking place compared to the multitude of analysts poring over US or UK behemoths. Fund managers getting under the bonnet of these businesses are more likely to discover anomalies and opportunities missed by others – and add value accordingly”.

He added: “Active investors frequently struggle to outperform in large, well-researched markets where it is difficult to gain an edge over other investors.”

Analysts attributed active managers' higher failure rates to poor stock-picking decisions and the corrosive impact of higher fees compared to their low-cost passive peers.

Some funds have especially dismal survival rates, experts said. Only about one in five active managers invested exclusively in Brazilian or Turkish equities are still around today – a sign of the challenges of investing in more niche markets, where investor sentiment can fluctuate dramatically, Mr Morgan said.

He said: “Latin America was an area in particular that has struggled to garner interest before its commodity-orientated markets drew attention last year. So it is more about fund flows and the ongoing viability of funds in specific areas where interest can fluctuate quite substantially – and lead to a cycle of launches and closures.”