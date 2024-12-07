Why Newcastle Aren’t Set to Make January Move for €70M-Rated Barcelona, PSG Target

Viktor Gyökeres is drawing interest from several top European clubs as 2025 approaches, with Sporting Lisbon reportedly willing to sell their star striker.

Foot Mercato recently reported that the dynamic between Luis Enrique and Luís Campos has changed, with Campos now adopting a more cautious approach to their collaboration.

Campos has begun exploring the possibility of signing Gyökeres, even meeting with the player’s representatives. However, when he brought it up to Enrique, the coach expressed some reservations.

SPORT suggests that Barcelona are considering a €70 million offer for Gyökeres, which would include loaning him back to Sporting for an additional season.

According to CaughtOffside on Thursday, sources indicate that Newcastle is ready to make a bold move for Gyökeres if they lose Alexander Isak. However, don’t expect the Magpies to make a move for him in the January window.

Newcastle won’t make a quick move for Viktor Gyökeres

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Football Insider reported on Friday, citing sources, that Newcastle are unlikely to land a deal to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres in January.

The report claims that the club’s financial restrictions, due to profit and sustainability rules, have limited their spending power.

Eddie Howe is eager to make bold moves in the transfer market but has been constrained by these financial rules, with the club forced to explore alternative targets.

Football Insider concludes their information by noting that Newcastle could only afford a move for Gyökeres if they sold Alexander Isak for a significant fee.