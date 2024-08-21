Why Napoli have had to wait to officially announce Neres signing

Napoli now have everything in place to complete the signing of Brazil winger David Neres from Benfica, but the Partenopei faced a slight hold-up in recent days and had to delay their official announcement.

Neres underwent a medical with Napoli over the weekend, but the club have not yet made an official announcement regarding his signing.

The club have agreed a deal with Benfica at a total cost of €28m, including add-ons. They also have a package of personal terms agreed at a cost of around €3m per season.

Why Napoli have had to wait for Neres announcement

Though practically everything is in place, there has been a slight delay in announcing the transfer, as Napoli had to hash out the final details of Neres’s contract. According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, the issue was in relation to image rights.

Napoli had been hoping to announce his signing on Tuesday, but were forced to delay any formal statements by around 24 hours.

That problem was reportedly resolved on Tuesday night, which means that Napoli can proceed with an official announcement, which could arrive by the end of Wednesday.

Neres has completed a full pre-season with Benfica, apart from the last four days, and is expected to be involved with the Napoli squad for their weekend fixture at home against Bologna in Serie A.