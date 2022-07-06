Why MP Gudie Hutchings rejected Bill C-251

·6 min read

PORT AUX BASQUES – Bill C-251, the Conservation of Fish Stocks and Management of Pinnipeds Act, was introduced into the House of Commons as a private members bill for the first reading on Feb. 9 and was rejected on June 15 during the second reading. Five Newfoundland and Labrador MPs voted against it, and one MP was absent for the vote.

The act was put forth with the purpose of respecting the development of federal framework on the conservation of fish stocks and management of pinnipeds (seals, sea lions, and walruses), as large populations of pinnipeds are responsible for serious effects on marine ecosystems.

The bill consisted of the following measures:

• Promote the conservation and protection of marine ecosystems by addressing the harms caused by pinniped overpopulation

• Provide for yearly pinniped censuses to be conducted

• Regulate the management and control of pinniped populations to establish acceptable levels for pinniped species, determined based on historic levels and the levels of similar species where fish, mollusk and crustacean biomasses are consistently maintained at commercially viable levels in other countries in the northern hemisphere

• Encourage the use of anti-predator mechanisms around fishing facilities or infrastructure, and spawning areas

• Promote year-round control of pinnipeds in order to manage their numbers and mitigate the detrimental effect these marine mammals are having on the environment when acceptable pinniped population levels are exceeded

• Address trade barriers on seal products to promote the sale and trade of various seal products by local businesses

• Establish programs and projects, mainly in rural areas, coastal communities and Indigenous communities, to promote the making and selling of pinniped products

With the fishery being a vitally important industry, not just in Newfoundland and Labrador, but all of the Atlantic Provinces, residents took to social media to call into question the reasoning behind the decision to vote against C-251.

One day later on June 16, the Office of the Official Opposition made a statement where Craig Pardy, PC Shadow Minister of Fisheries and MHA for Bonavista, was calling on the six Liberal Members of Parliament who voted nay on Bill C-251 to take a ‘reality check.’

“Yesterday afternoon, MPs Joanne Thompson, Seamus O’Regan, Ken McDonald, Churence Rogers, Gudie Hutchings, and Yvonne Jones had an opportunity to push party politics aside for the betterment of coastal communities across Newfoundland and Labrador. Instead, they failed their constituents, and they failed our province on the national stage,” stated Pardy.

Pardy observed that, on top of the five nay votes, Yvonne Jones, MP for Labrador, was absent.

“Members of our coastal communities across Newfoundland and Labrador are relying on their Federal Members of Parliament to take action immediately to restore the biodiversity of our oceans, restoring a culture and way-of-life, while also bringing this ecological disaster to an end. While our fishery remains in an ecological crisis because of seal overpopulation, the people of Newfoundland and Labrador need their federal representatives to step up in solidarity regardless of political stripe to represent our best interests,” said Pardy. “The people of Newfoundland and Labrador see the impact that seals have on our fisheries every single day – which has been validated by multiple studies over the decades. They have called on our political leaders to address this crisis – to restore our fishery. Yesterday, they decided that a whipped party vote was more important than representing an industry that is heavily relied upon by their constituents. This is absolutely shameful.”

MP Gudie Hutchings (Long Range Mountains), Minister of Rural and Economic Development, said the vote wasn't a party whip call.

“For private members bills we’re allowed to vote how we want to vote, and we all voted the way we did because the bill itself was very weak. The bill was suggesting we spend $30 million a year counting seals, and my line was, ‘Why waste money on counting them? What difference does it make if there’s five million or eight million or ten million? Let's put that money into product development and research so we can make scientific-based decisions.’”

Hutchings said there was no science behind the bill and no Indigenous component.

“The other thing is, you have to be careful. Our province exports $6 billion of seafood a year. You don’t want to jeopardize those markets at all and none of that was addressed.”

Hutchings said there is currently a quota of 400,000 seals and they aren’t being harvested now.

“The fishermen aren’t getting anything for them, so we need to do the product development and the science research to say, ‘Okay, look, we have a fertilizer issue, and you know what, you can use the waste from seal for fertilizer perhaps. There are hungry countries in the world. Can we do a dried seal protein powder to help hungry nations?’ We know oil is the healthiest Omega 3 in the world. Yes there is the pelt side of it, but we need to have scientific decisions where we can then develop the industries to support the growth of this. Then the fishermen will go out and harvest these seals. If you grow and build an industry around this, then the price will go up and the fishers will want to harvest it.”

Hutchings said all of this is necessary because of the impact that Green Peace could have.

“They have big, deep pockets and we have to be able to say the seals are having a problem on our ecosystem, but we’ve done our science and research. We know that we can develop an industry, so there’s going to be a harvest, but that’s going to turn into small businesses and big businesses in rural Canada as we develop this as well.”

Hutchings said this needs to be a cross-government approach, it can’t just be Fisheries and Oceans (DFO).

“DFO manages the water and manages the quota. This needs to be Global Affairs Canada. This needs to be Innovation. This needs to be Economic Development. This needs to be entrepreneurs. This needs to be agriculture. This isn’t a DFO fix.”

Hutchings said everyone is concerned about the seals, but they have to have a proper plan in place.

“My question to fishers would be, ‘Where would you be if you lost your market for your lobster and your crab and your other species to the States because we mishandled the seal thing?’ This isn’t just a Newfoundland and Labrador issue. It’s a global issue, so we have to handle it correctly and I’m confident we are. We now have a plan. The minister is moving forward on this, and I can’t wait until we start seeing some science come in and then we can develop these small industries and I’ll be pushing for a lot of them in rural Newfoundland and Labrador to make a difference.”

Jaymie White, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wreckhouse Weekly News

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • A homecoming for Nova Scotian rugby star Cooper Coats

    Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Andres Cubas scores first MLS goal as Vancouver Whitecaps slay LAFC 1-0

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps slayed a giant on Saturday. The Caps came in below the playoff line in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and seemed to be in tough as they hosted league-leaders Los Angeles FC, a team that has dominated nearly every club in its path this season. While L.A. controlled play through much of the first half, Vancouver came on strong in the second. An 89th-minute goal from newcomer Andres Cubas gave the home side a crucial 1-0 victory. “We played really well

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • 'I want to have a chance to win': New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has eye on 2022-23 playoffs

    The Winnipeg Jets reintroduced new head coach Rick Bowness to fans today, after the team officially appointed the former Winnipeg player and coach to once again lead the team over the weekend. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and Bowness held a news conference Monday morning, where Bowness fielded questions about his decision. He said heading into the post-season, he wasn't seriously considering getting back into coaching, and turned down three assistant coaching offers from teams that we

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • JT Poston goes wire-to-wire in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill, (AP) — J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the John Deere Classic for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open. Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. “It is hard,” Poston said. “Wire-to-wire, having the lead for so long that it’s just hard not to think about that fine line all week. I tried to s