Why do mothers often have same birth month as their children? Scientists might have the answer

(Pexels)

Scientists believe they may have the answer to why so many mothers share the same month of birth with their children.

An analysis of more than 10 million births in Spain and France has shown it is more common than previously thought for family members to have birthdays in the same month or during the same season. Births in different countries usually follow a pattern, scientists say, with more babies born at certain times of the year than at others.

But when the team analysed the data based on the birth month of the mother, they found something unexpected — an “excess” of children with mothers born in the same month.

There were 4.6 per cent more births than expected where the mother and child shared the same birth month, and 12.1 per cent more than expected where siblings had birthdays in the same month.

Also, two per cent more than expected where the father and child shared the same birth month. Parents born in the same month as one another were found to occur more often than predicted.

The researchers said their work is the first to uncover the “tendency” of members of the same family to be born in the same season of the year, which also extends across generations.

Dr Adela Recio Alcaide, an epidemiologist at the University of Alcala, said: “The excess of children with a father and mother born in the same month seems to be due to social or behavioural causes prior to conception that relate to the choice of a partner born in the same month.

"Spouses are more likely to mate with someone from the same month.”