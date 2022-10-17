Why was most of mini-budget scrapped and what happens next?

Richard Partington Economics correspondent
·4 min read

Jeremy Hunt has said he will scrap most of the unfunded tax cuts in the mini-budget, in the latest government U-turn designed to boost the financial markets’ confidence.

Days after replacing Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor, Hunt said he would cancel all the remaining measures in the ill-fated tax and spending plan that had not yet been legislated for. Here are the reasons why he is taking action.

How much money will the measures save?

Hunt said his tax changes would raise about £32bn a year, scrubbing out most of the £45bn of unfunded promises announced by Kwarteng last month. Some changes are still in place, including keeping a stamp duty cut – costing £2.1bn a year – and the reversal of the national insurance rise, which will cost about £18.7bn annually.

Cutting the energy price guarantee from two years to six months, then replacing it with more targeted support, could save the exchequer about £40bn, according to the Resolution Foundation thinktank. However, precise calculations on the savings from the energy U-turn are difficult, given that the policy costing depends on price moves in international gas markets.

Why is Hunt taking action now?

The aim is to restore confidence among financial markets after the mini-budget led to a meltdown in UK government bond markets and a soaring in borrowing costs for households and businesses.

Economists said the changes could help reduce the interest rate on UK government debt ahead of the 31 October debt-cutting plan. This could allow the Office for Budget Responsibility to use the lower rates to inform its debt interest forecasts – due to be published on the same day – limiting some of the damage to the public finances.

A healthier outlook for debt interest could help reduce the need for much bigger tax rises or spending cuts to balance the books. Investors will also be closely monitoring the OBR assessment.

The Resolution Foundation said that if the announcement on 31 October calmed markets, and cut interest rates on UK government debt by about 0.5 percentage points, that this would reduce borrowing costs by a further £8.1bn on top of the £32bn savings announced by Hunt.

The U-turns could also ease pressure on the Bank of England to launch an even more aggressive interest rate rise next month. Some City economists expect the Bank to raise the rate by 0.75 percentage points, although trading on financial markets still implies it will rise by one percentage point to 3.25% on 3 November. With sharply rising mortgage costs for households being blamed on the mini-budget, this could help the government’s case.

What are the economic consequences?

The UK’s long-term borrowing costs fell after Hunt’s statement on Monday, indicating some restoration of investor confidence. However, yields – or the interest rate on government debt – remain above the level seen before Kwarteng’s ill-received statement.

The government cutting short its universal support for energy bills, from two years to six months, will influence economic growth and inflation. The Treasury will, however, review its options for targeted support for poorer households from April, making it difficult to estimate the economic impact of the energy U-turn with any precision.

The freeze had been expected to prevent headline inflation from peaking at a higher rate, above September’s 9.9%. However, this relied on a blanket policy being in place for at least a year, because inflation is measured as the annual change in a basket of prices, including energy.

Samuel Tombs, the chief UK economist at the consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said cutting the scheme to just six months could mean headline inflation would peak at about 4.8 percentage points higher by April.

However, a less generous support scheme will dent households’ spending power, potentially reducing the persistence of inflation, which could help limit the pressure on the Bank for a tougher rise in interest rates.

The flipside of this is that cutting the support for households could damage household spending, hitting economic growth at a time when analysts fear the UK could already be in recession. That said, a lower Bank base rate could reduce mortgage costs, bolstering households’ spending power.

What next?

Hunt warned of further “difficult decisions”, and concluded by saying “some areas of spending will need to be cut”.

Much of the focus will be on whether state pensions and benefits are increased next year in line with September’s inflation rate, as well as on public-sector pay and day-to-day spending.

The Resolution Foundation expects cuts totalling several tens of billions of pounds to be announced, if the government is to meet its public finances target of the national debt falling as a share of GDP in the medium term.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies believes Hunt may choose to cut long-term investment spending, but this would risk coming at the cost of longer-run growth and public service capacity.

Paul Johnson, the IFS director, said: “It is hard to see which of the big chunks of spending – health, pensions, welfare, education and defence – can be cut.”

Latest Stories

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Toronto FC takes MLS pay to new heights with US$14 million for Lorenzo Insigne

    Toronto FC has taken MLS pay to new heights with Italian star Lorenzo Insigne making US$14 million annually, according to new figures released by the Major League Soccer Players Association. At $14 million, Insigne's annual average guaranteed compensation is $5.187 million (all figures in U.S. dollars) more than Chicago's Xherdan Shaqiri, who topped the May salary figures at $8.153 million. Shaqiri drops to No. 2 in the latest salary figures, with Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez thir

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • What Nick Nurse, Raptors are looking for from last roster player

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the play of Josh Jackson and Justin Champagnie and what need the team is hoping to address with the final roster spot.

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • B.C. Lions defensive lineman Richardson out for season with Achilles injury

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions defensive lineman Steven "Stove" Richardson is out for the rest of the CFL season. The club announced Thursday the 26-year-old American has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a ruptured Achilles tendon, an injury that has prevented him from suiting up for the Lions all season. B.C. signed the five-foot-11, 304-pound University of Minnesota product as a free agent in February but Lions head coach and general manager Rick Campbell said in April that Richardson wou