Why Moises Caicedo misses Bournemouth vs Chelsea game today as Mauricio Pochettino confirms injury blow

Chelsea are without Moises Caicedo for this afternoon’s trip to face Bournemouth due to a knee injury.

The Blues go in search of just their second Premier League win of the season, after defeat to Nottingham Forest before the international break capped a frustrating month to start the campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino stated in his pre-match conference ahead of the Bournemouth clash that Caicedo was a slight doubt, after returning late from international duty with Ecuador, and he misses out on the squad completely against the Cherries.

“Moises Caicedo arrived back from international duty with a knock in his knee,” the Chelsea boss confirmed ahead of kick-off at the Vitality Stadium.

“We need to assess him in the next few days but he wasn’t available for today, that’s why he not here.”

Chelsea hope the issue is not a serious one, with it reported that Caicedo is expected to be back for next weekend’s home match against Aston Villa.

Noni Madueke and Marc Cucurella also miss out on the Blues squad against the Bournemouth, as the club’s horrendous injury problems continue. The likes of Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia all remain unavailable.