Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Yongsheng Advanced Materials Company Limited (HKG:3608) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Yongsheng Advanced Materials Company Limited (HKG:3608) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 2nd of June in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of June.

Yongsheng Advanced Materials's next dividend payment will be HK$0.02 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of HK$0.045 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Yongsheng Advanced Materials has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current stock price of HK$1.97. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

View our latest analysis for Yongsheng Advanced Materials

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Yongsheng Advanced Materials paid out 106% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow last year.

It's good to see that while Yongsheng Advanced Materials's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit Yongsheng Advanced Materials paid out over the last 12 months.

SEHK:3608 Historical Dividend Yield May 28th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Yongsheng Advanced Materials's 19% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past five years, Yongsheng Advanced Materials has increased its dividend at approximately 7.3% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Yongsheng Advanced Materials is already paying out 106% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Yongsheng Advanced Materials for the upcoming dividend? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 106% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. However, the cash payout ratio was much lower - good news from a dividend perspective - which makes us wonder why there is such a mis-match between income and cashflow. It's not that we think Yongsheng Advanced Materials is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Yongsheng Advanced Materials. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Yongsheng Advanced Materials and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Love or hate this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.