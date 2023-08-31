Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:NESTLE) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:NESTLE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's shares on or after the 5th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.70 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM2.62 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current share price of MYR130.5. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad paid out 99% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the past year it paid out 115% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

As Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad has delivered an average of 2.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Has Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Not only are earnings per share flat, but Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

