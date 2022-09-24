Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's shares before the 28th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.05 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.60 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock has a trailing yield of around 8.3% on the current share price of CA$7.26. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Fortunately, it paid out only 28% of its free cash flow in the past year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's dividend payments per share have declined at 6.7% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Has Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. Bottom line: Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Although, if you're still interested in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund you should be aware of.

