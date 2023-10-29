Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Lazard's shares before the 3rd of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.50 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.00 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lazard has a trailing yield of 7.0% on the current stock price of $28.69. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Lazard can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Lazard reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Lazard reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Lazard has increased its dividend at approximately 9.6% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Lazard an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's definitely not great to see that it paid a dividend despite reporting a loss last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent times. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering Lazard as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Lazard and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

