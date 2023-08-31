Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Southwest Airlines' shares before the 5th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 27th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.72 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Southwest Airlines has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of $31.63. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Southwest Airlines's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Southwest Airlines can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Southwest Airlines is paying out an acceptable 55% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Southwest Airlines's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 29% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Southwest Airlines has delivered an average of 34% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

To Sum It Up

Has Southwest Airlines got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Southwest Airlines had an average payout ratio, but its free cash flow was lower and earnings per share have been declining. It's not that we think Southwest Airlines is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering Southwest Airlines as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Southwest Airlines (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

