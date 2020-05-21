Why You Might Be Interested In Wai Kee Holdings Limited (HKG:610) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Wai Kee Holdings Limited (HKG:610) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 26th of May in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of July.

Wai Kee Holdings's next dividend payment will be HK$0.24 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of HK$0.32 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Wai Kee Holdings has a trailing yield of 7.7% on the current share price of HK$4.18. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Wai Kee Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Wai Kee Holdings paid out just 20% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (80%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's positive to see that Wai Kee Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Wai Kee Holdings's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years. The company paid out most of its earnings as dividends over the last year, even though business is booming and earnings per share are growing rapidly. Higher earnings generally bode well for growing dividends, although with seemingly strong growth prospects we'd wonder why management are not reinvesting more in the business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last ten years, Wai Kee Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Wai Kee Holdings worth buying for its dividend? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Wai Kee Holdings, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Wai Kee Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Wai Kee Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

