Why You Might Be Interested In Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Ventia Services Group's shares before the 1st of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 6th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.083 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.17 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ventia Services Group stock has a trailing yield of around 7.1% on the current share price of A$2.32. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ventia Services Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Ventia Services Group is paying out an acceptable 70% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 30% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Ventia Services Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 30% per annum for the past three years. Management appears to be striking a nice balance between reinvesting for growth and paying dividends to shareholders. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

We'd also point out that Ventia Services Group issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Given that Ventia Services Group has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Has Ventia Services Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We like Ventia Services Group's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. There's a lot to like about Ventia Services Group, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ventia Services Group you should know about.

