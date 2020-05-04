Why You Might Be Interested In Varia US Properties AG (VTX:VARN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Varia US Properties AG (VTX:VARN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 8th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of May.

Varia US Properties's next dividend payment will be CHF0.50 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CHF2.04 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Varia US Properties stock has a trailing yield of around 5.3% on the current share price of CHF37. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Varia US Properties paying out a modest 43% of its earnings.

SWX:VARN Historical Dividend Yield May 4th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Varia US Properties's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past three years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last three years, Varia US Properties has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Varia US Properties? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Varia US Properties looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Varia US Properties is facing. We've identified 4 warning signs with Varia US Properties (at least 1 which is concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

