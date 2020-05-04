Why You Might Be Interested In United Industrial Corporation Limited (SGX:U06) For Its Upcoming Dividend

United Industrial Corporation Limited (SGX:U06) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 1 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of May will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of May.

United Industrial's upcoming dividend is S$0.04 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of S$0.04 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, United Industrial has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current stock price of SGD2.26. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether United Industrial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. United Industrial is paying out just 9.5% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether United Industrial generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 12% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that United Industrial's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see United Industrial earnings per share are up 8.0% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing at a decent rate, and the company is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings in the business. If profits are reinvested effectively, this could be a bullish combination for future earnings and dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last ten years, United Industrial has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.9% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is United Industrial worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and United Industrial is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and United Industrial is halfway there. United Industrial looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for United Industrial and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

