Why You Might Be Interested In Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Tronox Holdings' shares before the 10th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.50 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Tronox Holdings has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current stock price of $12.1. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Tronox Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Tronox Holdings is paying out just 12% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Tronox Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 84% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Tronox Holdings's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 55% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Tronox Holdings's dividend payments per share have declined at 6.7% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Tronox Holdings for the upcoming dividend? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. Tronox Holdings looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. We've identified 4 warning signs with Tronox Holdings (at least 2 which are a bit unpleasant), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

